All Desert Bloom Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time for another cooperative affair, now that the Desert Bloom Partner Event has started up in Monopoly GO, offering plenty of rewards for clearing milestones with friends. It’s going to be a blast working with our buddies, so find out what you can earn here.

All Desert Bloom Partner Event Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered what we can look forward to during the Desert Bloom Partner event in Monopoly GO. As with all Partner Events, you’ll need to gather up tokens, spin the wheel to work toward building structures with your friends, and earn plenty of rewards along the way. See what you can earn below:

Desert Bloom Partner Level Desert Bloom Partner Points Desert Bloom Partner Rewards Partner Level 1 2,500 Points 200 Dice Partner Level 2 6,000 Points Cash Partner Level 3 13,000 Points Pink Safe (Cash, 200-300 Dice, High Roller Bonus) Partner Level 4 26,500 Points Yellow Safe (Dice Bonus, 300-500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack Partner Level 5 32,000 Points Cactus Safe (Golden Ticket Bonus, Cash, 400-600 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack) All Buildings Complete 80,000 Points Per Building Dice Chest (5,000 Dice), Wild Sticker, Desert Tortoise Token

How Long Is the Desert Bloom Partner Event in Monopoly GO?

The Desert Bloom Partner Event started on September 19 and will run until September 24. This gives us five days to work with our friends and make the ultimate city in the middle of the desert during this exciting new Partner event.

How To Get More Tokens During the Desert Bloom Event in Monopoly GO

You won’t make it far during the Desert Bloom Partner Event if you don’t have enough Tokens to start making big rolls, so you may be wondering what you can do to get more tokens during this event. Don’t worry, we’ve got your backs.

Participate In Events and Tournaments

One of the fastest ways to get your hands on plenty of Partner Tokens is by participating in different Events and Tournaments in Monopoly GO. For example, the Oasis Riches event offers more than 3,000 Partner Tokens, and daily tournaments can ramp that up even further. This is going to be one of the fastest ways to get your hands on plenty of Tokens during this Partner event.

Do Your Daily Wins

Every day, you’ll have a total of three tasks that you can complete, called your Daily Wins. Doing these during Partner Events will also give you additional Tokens that you can use toward building the best buildings in the world of Monopoly GO. You’ll need to get plenty of points if you want to unlock that Desert Bloom Tortoise Token, so doing your Daily Wins every day can give you just enough to push yourself to the next tier of the event.

Just Play the Game (But Use a Multiplier)

You’ll find a number of Partner Tokens spread around the board during events like the Desert Bloom Partner Event in Monopoly GO, and landing on those spaces will give you some additional Tokens that you can use to spin the wheel of building. I would strongly suggest rolling with a multiplier during these events, as you’ll dramatically increase the number of tokens you’ll receive when you land on these spaces.

Unfortunately, while Scopely does hand out plenty of free dice during Partner events, there are no links that will give us free partner tokens. You’ll need to earn them through hard work and determination, so hit the board and start grinding to unlock all of the buildings before this event runs through.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

