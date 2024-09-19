Image Credit: Bethesda
The Desert Bloom Partners Event logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones you can earn during this event
Screenshot via The Escapist
All Desert Bloom Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time for some cooperation.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 10:58 am

It’s time for another cooperative affair, now that the Desert Bloom Partner Event has started up in Monopoly GO, offering plenty of rewards for clearing milestones with friends. It’s going to be a blast working with our buddies, so find out what you can earn here.

Recommended Videos

All Desert Bloom Partner Event Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered what we can look forward to during the Desert Bloom Partner event in Monopoly GO. As with all Partner Events, you’ll need to gather up tokens, spin the wheel to work toward building structures with your friends, and earn plenty of rewards along the way. See what you can earn below:

Desert Bloom Partner LevelDesert Bloom Partner PointsDesert Bloom Partner Rewards
Partner Level 12,500 Points200 Dice
Partner Level 26,000 PointsCash
Partner Level 313,000 PointsPink Safe (Cash, 200-300 Dice, High Roller Bonus)
Partner Level 426,500 PointsYellow Safe (Dice Bonus, 300-500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack
Partner Level 532,000 PointsCactus Safe (Golden Ticket Bonus, Cash, 400-600 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack)
All Buildings Complete80,000 Points Per BuildingDice Chest (5,000 Dice), Wild Sticker, Desert Tortoise Token

How Long Is the Desert Bloom Partner Event in Monopoly GO?

The Desert Bloom Partner Event started on September 19 and will run until September 24. This gives us five days to work with our friends and make the ultimate city in the middle of the desert during this exciting new Partner event.

How To Get More Tokens During the Desert Bloom Event in Monopoly GO

You won’t make it far during the Desert Bloom Partner Event if you don’t have enough Tokens to start making big rolls, so you may be wondering what you can do to get more tokens during this event. Don’t worry, we’ve got your backs.

Participate In Events and Tournaments

One of the fastest ways to get your hands on plenty of Partner Tokens is by participating in different Events and Tournaments in Monopoly GO. For example, the Oasis Riches event offers more than 3,000 Partner Tokens, and daily tournaments can ramp that up even further. This is going to be one of the fastest ways to get your hands on plenty of Tokens during this Partner event.

Do Your Daily Wins

Every day, you’ll have a total of three tasks that you can complete, called your Daily Wins. Doing these during Partner Events will also give you additional Tokens that you can use toward building the best buildings in the world of Monopoly GO. You’ll need to get plenty of points if you want to unlock that Desert Bloom Tortoise Token, so doing your Daily Wins every day can give you just enough to push yourself to the next tier of the event.

Just Play the Game (But Use a Multiplier)

You’ll find a number of Partner Tokens spread around the board during events like the Desert Bloom Partner Event in Monopoly GO, and landing on those spaces will give you some additional Tokens that you can use to spin the wheel of building. I would strongly suggest rolling with a multiplier during these events, as you’ll dramatically increase the number of tokens you’ll receive when you land on these spaces.

Unfortunately, while Scopely does hand out plenty of free dice during Partner events, there are no links that will give us free partner tokens. You’ll need to earn them through hard work and determination, so hit the board and start grinding to unlock all of the buildings before this event runs through.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
