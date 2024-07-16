All Dunk Tank Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to warm up our pitching arm for the Dunk Tank Tournament in Monopoly GO, with plenty of rewards available for completing milestones. Get ready to find out what you can earn and how you can earn them with our help.

All Monopoly GO Dunk Tank Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of every available reward you can earn during the Monopoly GO Dunk Tank Tournament, including 4,640 earnable dice, 5 sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses spread out over 25 tiers. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create an easy-to-follow table for you to see what you can earn.

Dunk Tank Tournament Level Dunk Tank Tournament Points Dunk Tank Tournament Reward 1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Orange Sticker Pack 7 200 Points Cash 8 250 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points 175 Dice 10 275 Points Cash 11 300 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 350 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 13 425 Points 250 Dice 14 400 Points Cash 15 525 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Cash 18 700 Points 500 Dice 19 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 22 1,300 Points 750 Points 23 1,400 Points Cash 24 1,800 Points 1,000 Dice 25 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

How Long Does The Dunk Tank Tournament Last?

Much like many Tournaments in Monopoly GO, you’ll have one day to try and claim as many rewards as possible. The Dunk Tank Tournament runs from July 16 until July 17, 2024.

Should You Play To Win This Tournament?

I would recommend playing for rewards rather than winning this particular tournament for a variety of reasons. First, the rewards-to-points ratio is not very great, especially once you start getting into higher tiers of this tournament. Receiving 375 dice for 600 points doesn’t feel great to me, especially since the Sky High Smash tournament had much better ratios all around.

We’re also hot off the heels of a Partner Event, so players are going to be burning through plenty of dice. I would recommend that you hold off on going too hard during this tournament, due to the extremely stiff competition that we’re bound to see during this whole tournament. It may not hurt to completely sit this one out in preparation for a better one.

As per normal, you’ll score points by landing on Railroad Spaces while going around the board. If you’re using a multiplier, you can get plenty of extra points this way, but if you’re taking our advice, you may not need it after you hit a certain tier. If you’re still planning on pushing through this tournament for a chance at first place, these are the point values you can earn:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



If you’re struggling to keep your dice pool looking healthy, I would strongly suggest checking out our free dice links page. It’s updated daily with plenty of links so you can always have some spare dice on your person at all times.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

