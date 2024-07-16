The Monopoly GO Dunk Tank Tournament logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article describing what rewards and milestones there are during the event
All Dunk Tank Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready for some fun in the sun.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jul 16, 2024

It’s time to warm up our pitching arm for the Dunk Tank Tournament in Monopoly GO, with plenty of rewards available for completing milestones. Get ready to find out what you can earn and how you can earn them with our help.

All Monopoly GO Dunk Tank Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of every available reward you can earn during the Monopoly GO Dunk Tank Tournament, including 4,640 earnable dice, 5 sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses spread out over 25 tiers. Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create an easy-to-follow table for you to see what you can earn.

Dunk Tank Tournament LevelDunk Tank Tournament PointsDunk Tank Tournament Reward
125 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
7200 PointsCash
8250 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
9225 Points175 Dice
10275 PointsCash
11300 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12350 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
13425 Points250 Dice
14400 PointsCash
15525 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsCash
18700 Points500 Dice
19800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
201,000 PointsCash
21900 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
221,300 Points750 Points
231,400 PointsCash
241,800 Points1,000 Dice
252,200 Points1,400 Dice

How Long Does The Dunk Tank Tournament Last?

Much like many Tournaments in Monopoly GO, you’ll have one day to try and claim as many rewards as possible. The Dunk Tank Tournament runs from July 16 until July 17, 2024.

Should You Play To Win This Tournament?

I would recommend playing for rewards rather than winning this particular tournament for a variety of reasons. First, the rewards-to-points ratio is not very great, especially once you start getting into higher tiers of this tournament. Receiving 375 dice for 600 points doesn’t feel great to me, especially since the Sky High Smash tournament had much better ratios all around.

We’re also hot off the heels of a Partner Event, so players are going to be burning through plenty of dice. I would recommend that you hold off on going too hard during this tournament, due to the extremely stiff competition that we’re bound to see during this whole tournament. It may not hurt to completely sit this one out in preparation for a better one.

As per normal, you’ll score points by landing on Railroad Spaces while going around the board. If you’re using a multiplier, you can get plenty of extra points this way, but if you’re taking our advice, you may not need it after you hit a certain tier. If you’re still planning on pushing through this tournament for a chance at first place, these are the point values you can earn:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

If you’re struggling to keep your dice pool looking healthy, I would strongly suggest checking out our free dice links page. It’s updated daily with plenty of links so you can always have some spare dice on your person at all times.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
