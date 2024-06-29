All Finger Ruins Locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Count Ymir needs you to find a few different Finger Ruins locations as you progress his quest in Elden Ring. To help you reach yet another boss in Shadow of the Erdree, I’ll go over the exact locations for each ruin on the map.

Where to Find Every Finger Ruins Location in Elden Ring

There are three Finger Ruins locations in Elden Ring, including the Hinterlands and the Cerulean Coast. Only two of these locations are actually on the surface level of the Realm of Shadow, so some quest progress with Ymir is also required.

Finger Ruins of Rhia – East of the Cerulean Coast.

Finger Ruins of Dheo – Southeast of the Hinterlands.

Finger Ruins of Miyr – Below the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

Each set of Hallowed Ruins needs to be discovered one at a time so that you can sound the hanging bell and return to Ymir. As you ring new bells, you get another map with the same objective. Below you can find the exact locations for each ruin.

Finger Ruins of Rhia

Screenshot by The Escapist.

These ruins can be found by starting at the bottom layer of the Cerulean Coast and heading east. Eventually, you will find the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grass that has broken stones leading to the beach. Keep following the beach until your reach the massive chasm that is the Ruins of Rhia.

Finger Ruins of Dheo

Screenshot by The Escapist.

After finding the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace, head inside the room to the right where a statue of Marika is on display. You need to use the “O Mother” emote from the Bonny Village to cause the statue to move over. Then you can head into the Hinterlands where the next set of ruins are waiting at the end of the path.

Finger Ruins of Miyr

Screenshot by The Escapist.

After finding the first two ruins, return to Ymir for the third map. Then you must leave the area and reset at a Site of Grace. When you return, Ymir will be missing and you can interact with his throne. Doing so brings you to the Ruins of Miyr where you can fight the final boss in this questline. And then you’re finally done with all these fingers.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

