All Shiny Deviants and Traits in Once Humans

Deviants are a powerful part of any base or combat build, and now you can get a handful of them in Shiny variants. Here’s the complete list of all available Shiny Deviants in Once Human and what their traits are.

All Shiny Deviants and Their Traits in Once Human

In Once Human, it’s possible (though rare) to stumble across a number of Shiny Deviants. Currently, the only available Deviants with Shiny variants are:

Here are all the possible traits of each of these Shiny Deviants in Once Human.

Deviant Variant Trait Butterfly’s Emissary Glistening Blue Weakspot Master – When synced, hitting a weakspot increases Secured by 1 additional point. Butterfly’s Emissary Starry Night Praise the Moon – When synced, deal +6% weapon and status damage at night. Effect is halved during the day. Digby Boy Prism Voluntary Overtime – When activated and working, it has a 15% chance to not consume mood. Digby Boy Pure Gold Gilded Oracle – has a chance to bring back additional ore. Extradimensional Cat Good Fortune Optimism – Max Mood +40%. Extradimensional Cat Heavy Ginger Water Dormancy – When resting by water, it gains +35% mood recovery. Extradimensional Cat Moon Diamond Daydreaming – When recovering energy while dormant, has a 20% chance to restore 15 Deviant Power to other Territory Deviants. Festering Gel Marine Star Starry Sky – When synced, reloading gives either +5% weapon damage or +5% Status Damage at random. Festering Gel Spring Rose Praise the Sun – When synced, you receive +20% healing during day. Effect is halved at night. Fetch-A-Lot Bunny Alice The Spirit of Woods – When exploring, it has a 10% chance to bring back Acid. Fetch-A-Lot Bunny Dark Rebel Toxicologist – when exploring, it has a chance to bring back acid. Growshroom Extra Large Optimism – Max mood +40%. Growshroom Green Touch Toxicologist – When exploring, it has a chance to bring back acid. Nutcracker Dappled Light Workaholic – When working, it gains energy and mood consumption at intervals. Nutcracker Deep Purple Feisty vitality – Mood recover speed +30%. Nutcracker Displaced Fairy Tale Reserved Energy – Max energy +40%. Nutcracker Elegant Purple Imperfect Endless Motion – When activated and working, it has a 20% chance to not consume power. Nutcracker Golden Era Stability Vitality – Max Mood +35. Nutcracker Ocean Blue Stardust Affinity – When working in a Pollution Zone, it has a 30% chance to not consume mood. Nutcracker Silver Gentleman Sweet Talk – When recovering mood while dormant, it has a 25% chance to restore 10 mood to other territory Deviants. Nutcracker Tin Soldier Stable Energy – Max Energy +35.

And those are all the Shiny Deviants and Traits in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy