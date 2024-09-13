Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
All Shiny Deviants and Traits in Once Humans

Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 10:42 am

Deviants are a powerful part of any base or combat build, and now you can get a handful of them in Shiny variants. Here’s the complete list of all available Shiny Deviants in Once Human and what their traits are.

All Shiny Deviants and Their Traits in Once Human

In Once Human, it’s possible (though rare) to stumble across a number of Shiny Deviants. Currently, the only available Deviants with Shiny variants are:

Here are all the possible traits of each of these Shiny Deviants in Once Human.

DeviantVariantTrait
Butterfly’s EmissaryGlistening BlueWeakspot Master – When synced, hitting a weakspot increases Secured by 1 additional point.
Butterfly’s EmissaryStarry NightPraise the Moon – When synced, deal +6% weapon and status damage at night. Effect is halved during the day.
Digby BoyPrismVoluntary Overtime – When activated and working, it has a 15% chance to not consume mood.
Digby BoyPure GoldGilded Oracle – has a chance to bring back additional ore.
Extradimensional CatGood FortuneOptimism – Max Mood +40%.
Extradimensional CatHeavy GingerWater Dormancy – When resting by water, it gains +35% mood recovery.
Extradimensional CatMoon DiamondDaydreaming – When recovering energy while dormant, has a 20% chance to restore 15 Deviant Power to other Territory Deviants.
Festering GelMarine StarStarry Sky – When synced, reloading gives either +5% weapon damage or +5% Status Damage at random.
Festering GelSpring RosePraise the Sun – When synced, you receive +20% healing during day. Effect is halved at night.
Fetch-A-Lot BunnyAliceThe Spirit of Woods – When exploring, it has a 10% chance to bring back Acid.
Fetch-A-Lot BunnyDark RebelToxicologist – when exploring, it has a chance to bring back acid.
GrowshroomExtra LargeOptimism – Max mood +40%.
GrowshroomGreen TouchToxicologist – When exploring, it has a chance to bring back acid.
NutcrackerDappled LightWorkaholic – When working, it gains energy and mood consumption at intervals.
NutcrackerDeep PurpleFeisty vitality – Mood recover speed +30%.
NutcrackerDisplaced Fairy TaleReserved Energy – Max energy +40%.
NutcrackerElegant PurpleImperfect Endless Motion – When activated and working, it has a 20% chance to not consume power.
NutcrackerGolden EraStability Vitality – Max Mood +35.
NutcrackerOcean BlueStardust Affinity – When working in a Pollution Zone, it has a 30% chance to not consume mood.
NutcrackerSilver GentlemanSweet Talk – When recovering mood while dormant, it has a 25% chance to restore 10 mood to other territory Deviants.
NutcrackerTin SoldierStable Energy – Max Energy +35.

And those are all the Shiny Deviants and Traits in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

Once Human
Author
