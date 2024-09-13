All Shiny Deviants and Traits in Once Humans

Deviants are a powerful part of any base or combat build, and now you can get a handful of them in Shiny variants. Here’s the complete list of all available Shiny Deviants in Once Human and what their traits are.
Recommended Videos
All Shiny Deviants and Their Traits in Once Human
In Once Human, it’s possible (though rare) to stumble across a number of Shiny Deviants. Currently, the only available Deviants with Shiny variants are:
- Butterfly’s Emissary
- Digby Boy
- Extradimensional Cat
- Festering Gel
- Fetch-A-Lot Bunny
- Growshroom
- Nutcracker
Here are all the possible traits of each of these Shiny Deviants in Once Human.
|Deviant
|Variant
|Trait
|Butterfly’s Emissary
|Glistening Blue
|Weakspot Master – When synced, hitting a weakspot increases Secured by 1 additional point.
|Butterfly’s Emissary
|Starry Night
|Praise the Moon – When synced, deal +6% weapon and status damage at night. Effect is halved during the day.
|Digby Boy
|Prism
|Voluntary Overtime – When activated and working, it has a 15% chance to not consume mood.
|Digby Boy
|Pure Gold
|Gilded Oracle – has a chance to bring back additional ore.
|Extradimensional Cat
|Good Fortune
|Optimism – Max Mood +40%.
|Extradimensional Cat
|Heavy Ginger
|Water Dormancy – When resting by water, it gains +35% mood recovery.
|Extradimensional Cat
|Moon Diamond
|Daydreaming – When recovering energy while dormant, has a 20% chance to restore 15 Deviant Power to other Territory Deviants.
|Festering Gel
|Marine Star
|Starry Sky – When synced, reloading gives either +5% weapon damage or +5% Status Damage at random.
|Festering Gel
|Spring Rose
|Praise the Sun – When synced, you receive +20% healing during day. Effect is halved at night.
|Fetch-A-Lot Bunny
|Alice
|The Spirit of Woods – When exploring, it has a 10% chance to bring back Acid.
|Fetch-A-Lot Bunny
|Dark Rebel
|Toxicologist – when exploring, it has a chance to bring back acid.
|Growshroom
|Extra Large
|Optimism – Max mood +40%.
|Growshroom
|Green Touch
|Toxicologist – When exploring, it has a chance to bring back acid.
|Nutcracker
|Dappled Light
|Workaholic – When working, it gains energy and mood consumption at intervals.
|Nutcracker
|Deep Purple
|Feisty vitality – Mood recover speed +30%.
|Nutcracker
|Displaced Fairy Tale
|Reserved Energy – Max energy +40%.
|Nutcracker
|Elegant Purple
|Imperfect Endless Motion – When activated and working, it has a 20% chance to not consume power.
|Nutcracker
|Golden Era
|Stability Vitality – Max Mood +35.
|Nutcracker
|Ocean Blue
|Stardust Affinity – When working in a Pollution Zone, it has a 30% chance to not consume mood.
|Nutcracker
|Silver Gentleman
|Sweet Talk – When recovering mood while dormant, it has a 25% chance to restore 10 mood to other territory Deviants.
|Nutcracker
|Tin Soldier
|Stable Energy – Max Energy +35.
And those are all the Shiny Deviants and Traits in Once Human.
Once Human is available to play now.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Sep 13, 2024 10:42 am