The Sleek Slam logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn during this event
All Sleek Slam Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready for the ultimate showdown in Monopoly GO with the Sleek Slam tournament.
Ready to hit the court during the Sleek Slam Monopoly GO tournament and learn all of the rewards you can earn by hitting milestones? Let’s find out what kind of competition you’ll be facing with this detailed list of every reward you can earn during this tournament.

Every Sleek Slam Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve gone ahead and created this list of all the available rewards & milestones you can earn during the Sleek Slam Monopoly GO tournament, so be prepared to work through 30 tiers in pursuit of fantastic rewards. On top of 6,990 earnable dice, you can look forward to plenty of cash, as well as 5 additional sticker packs to put a nice dent in your albums. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki, I can provide this list of everything you can earn:

Sleek Slam LevelSleek Slam PointsSleek Slam Rewards
175 Points35 Dice
255 Points10-Minute Rent Frenzy
3140 PointsCash
4180 Points85 Dice
5160 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
6250 Points5-Minute High Roller
7380 Points170 Dice
8450 PointsCash
9420 Points200 Dice
10550 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11650 PointsCash
12725 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13800 Points350 Dice
14775 PointsCash
15850 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16900 Points350 Dice
171,000 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
181,100 PointsCash
191,300 Points500 Dice
201,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
211,800 PointsCash
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points900 Dice
242,600 Points20-Minute High Roller
253,000 PointsCash
263,300 Points1,200 Points
273,500 PointsCash
284,000 Points1,400 Points
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Does The Sleek Slam Tournament Last?

The Sleek Slam Monopoly GO Tournament runs from July 8 until July 10, 2024. This two-day tournament gives you plenty of time to claim some fantastic rewards.

How To Play & Win the Tournament

Looking to score big during the Sleek Slam tournament in Monopoly GO? Then get ready to land on some Railroad Spaces. Each space that you land on will prompt a mini-game, and depending on the one that you get and play, you’ll earn a varying number of points. You can find the point values below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist – 4 Points
    • Large Heist – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

The name of the game is winning, so you’ll need to ensure that you’re getting the most points possible during Monopoly GO tournaments like Sleek Slam. Make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier at all times to get as many points as possible. The point values will multiply by the amount that you’re rolling with, so the higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive.

I recommend going easy on this particular tournament and focusing more on the ongoing event. The reward-to-point ratio isn’t exactly stellar this time around, so once you reach Tier 17 and higher, you’ll be expending a lot of dice to get some less-than-stellar rewards. If you’ve got the spare dice lying around, feel free to continue pushing hard, otherwise, I would focus more on the standard event, as other players are likely to be pushing hard toward the finish line this time around.

Players are also hot off the tail of a Dig Event, and they are going to have a lot of spare dice to toss around, so put that into consideration before trying to aim for first place. I would recommend holding out for a few more days and then try going a bit harder on the upcoming tournament instead. Check out our free dice links page to prep for this next one, as well.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
