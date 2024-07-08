All Sleek Slam Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Ready to hit the court during the Sleek Slam Monopoly GO tournament and learn all of the rewards you can earn by hitting milestones? Let’s find out what kind of competition you’ll be facing with this detailed list of every reward you can earn during this tournament.

Recommended Videos

Every Sleek Slam Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve gone ahead and created this list of all the available rewards & milestones you can earn during the Sleek Slam Monopoly GO tournament, so be prepared to work through 30 tiers in pursuit of fantastic rewards. On top of 6,990 earnable dice, you can look forward to plenty of cash, as well as 5 additional sticker packs to put a nice dent in your albums. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki, I can provide this list of everything you can earn:

Sleek Slam Level Sleek Slam Points Sleek Slam Rewards 1 75 Points 35 Dice 2 55 Points 10-Minute Rent Frenzy 3 140 Points Cash 4 180 Points 85 Dice 5 160 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 250 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 380 Points 170 Dice 8 450 Points Cash 9 420 Points 200 Dice 10 550 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 650 Points Cash 12 725 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 800 Points 350 Dice 14 775 Points Cash 15 850 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 900 Points 350 Dice 17 1,000 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 18 1,100 Points Cash 19 1,300 Points 500 Dice 20 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,800 Points Cash 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 900 Dice 24 2,600 Points 20-Minute High Roller 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,300 Points 1,200 Points 27 3,500 Points Cash 28 4,000 Points 1,400 Points 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Does The Sleek Slam Tournament Last?

The Sleek Slam Monopoly GO Tournament runs from July 8 until July 10, 2024. This two-day tournament gives you plenty of time to claim some fantastic rewards.

How To Play & Win the Tournament

Looking to score big during the Sleek Slam tournament in Monopoly GO? Then get ready to land on some Railroad Spaces. Each space that you land on will prompt a mini-game, and depending on the one that you get and play, you’ll earn a varying number of points. You can find the point values below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist – 4 Points Large Heist – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



The name of the game is winning, so you’ll need to ensure that you’re getting the most points possible during Monopoly GO tournaments like Sleek Slam. Make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier at all times to get as many points as possible. The point values will multiply by the amount that you’re rolling with, so the higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive.

I recommend going easy on this particular tournament and focusing more on the ongoing event. The reward-to-point ratio isn’t exactly stellar this time around, so once you reach Tier 17 and higher, you’ll be expending a lot of dice to get some less-than-stellar rewards. If you’ve got the spare dice lying around, feel free to continue pushing hard, otherwise, I would focus more on the standard event, as other players are likely to be pushing hard toward the finish line this time around.

Players are also hot off the tail of a Dig Event, and they are going to have a lot of spare dice to toss around, so put that into consideration before trying to aim for first place. I would recommend holding out for a few more days and then try going a bit harder on the upcoming tournament instead. Check out our free dice links page to prep for this next one, as well.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy