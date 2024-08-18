All Sword of Convallaria Iria Quiz Answers

The Brawl! Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria features a new mini story for you to play through, and one of the stages requires you to have at least some lore knowledge. Here are all of the Iria quiz answers in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Iria Quiz Questions and Answers

In Act III of the Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria, Inanna asks you three lore questions about the Kingdom of Iria. You’ll automatically lose if you answer more than half of the questions incorrectly, so here’s the full cheat sheet:

Question Answer What is the capital city of Iria? Mornrays Castle What is the name of the hub that connects Mornrays Castle, Waverun City, and Lightgloam City? Crossroads Keep Which town is the nearest to Crossroads Keep? The Town of Convallaria What is the approximate population of Iria? 300,000 What document did the Kingdom of Iria sign before independence? The Treaty of Iria

After clearing the stage successfully, you’ll be rewarded with some Hope Luxites, and even a Canned Octopus to give you some free sweeps as you’re farming. The good news is that there are no additional rewards locked behind getting a perfect score, so as long as you manage to answer at least three questions correctly, you can clear the stage and move on.

Even after you’ve completed all of the story stages, it’s definitely worth farming the Elysium Training stages as well for Vitality Cakes, which are the currency for the event shop. There are plenty of useful items to get in the shop, so make sure to farm these each day to give your account a proper boost in power.

And those are all of the quiz questions and answers for Act III of the Brawl! Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

