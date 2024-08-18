Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Sword of Convallaria Iria Quiz Answers

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Aug 18, 2024 06:38 am

The Brawl! Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria features a new mini story for you to play through, and one of the stages requires you to have at least some lore knowledge. Here are all of the Iria quiz answers in Sword of Convallaria.

Recommended Videos

Sword of Convallaria Iria Quiz Questions and Answers

In Act III of the Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria, Inanna asks you three lore questions about the Kingdom of Iria. You’ll automatically lose if you answer more than half of the questions incorrectly, so here’s the full cheat sheet:

QuestionAnswer
What is the capital city of Iria?Mornrays Castle
What is the name of the hub that connects Mornrays Castle, Waverun City, and Lightgloam City?Crossroads Keep
Which town is the nearest to Crossroads Keep?The Town of Convallaria
What is the approximate population of Iria?300,000
What document did the Kingdom of Iria sign before independence?The Treaty of Iria

After clearing the stage successfully, you’ll be rewarded with some Hope Luxites, and even a Canned Octopus to give you some free sweeps as you’re farming. The good news is that there are no additional rewards locked behind getting a perfect score, so as long as you manage to answer at least three questions correctly, you can clear the stage and move on.

quiz questions and answers in sword of convallaria

Even after you’ve completed all of the story stages, it’s definitely worth farming the Elysium Training stages as well for Vitality Cakes, which are the currency for the event shop. There are plenty of useful items to get in the shop, so make sure to farm these each day to give your account a proper boost in power.

And those are all of the quiz questions and answers for Act III of the Brawl! Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and character tier list.

Post Tag:
Sword of Convallaria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook