Sword of Convallaria Brawl Elysium Feast Event Guide

Brawl! Elysium Feast is the first proper event we’ve gotten in Sword of Convallaria, and there are tons of rewards to get. Things can get overwhelming though, so here’s a full Brawl! Elysium Feast event guide to help you out in Sword of Convallaria.

Recommended Videos

The Brawl! Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria will run from Aug. 16, 12 p.m. ET to Sept. 10, 11.59 p.m.

This means that players will have just under a month to take part in the event and nab as many rewards as possible. In addition to that, you do need to at least reach level 20 before you’re able to start participating in the event. If you’ve been following our leveling and progression guides, you should be able to hit level 20 pretty quickly even if you’re new to the game.

Banquet Invitation

The first thing you should do in this Sword of Convallaria event is to check out the Banquet Invitation mode. This is essentially like a mini story mode in Brawl! Elysium Feast that you can play through to get event shop currency and other rewards.

There are a total of 13 stages in Banquet Invitation, and each stage will cost you 30 Endurance. Completing each stage will reward you with Hope Luxites as well, so make sure to get through this as soon as you can.

Elysium Training

After knocking out Banquet Invitation, your next step should be to farm the Elysium Training stages. These are repeatable stages that you can farm for even more shop currency. There are a total of six Elysium Training stages, and the enemy level goes up to a maximum of 50, so just push through as far as you can, then sweep the highest stage you’ve cleared for your currencies.

These stages also cost you 20 Endurance per run, and the following characters will also give you a percentage boost in the rewards you receive:

Gloria (50% bonus)

Edda (50% bonus)

Dantalion (20% bonus)

Beryl (20% bonus)

Maitha (20% bonus)

Col (20% bonus)

Rawiyah (20% bonus)

Inanna (20% bonus)

Crimson Falcon (20% bonus)

Even if you don’t have Gloria or Edda, you can still stack your team with the 20% bonus characters to give yourself a nice multiplier. By making use of the bonuses and doing the Elysium Training stages each day, you should be able to farm up enough event currency to get all of the important items from the shop. Which brings me to my next point.

What to Prioritize Buying From the Shop

The event shop has a lot of goodies up for grabs but if you’re an F2P player, you need to be smart about what you buy first. Here’s a priority list of the things you should get from the shop:

Castalia – 3,000 Cakes Random Legendary Weapon x2 – 3,600 Cakes Random Legendary Trinket – 1,800 Cakes Secret Fate x4 – 7,200 Cakes Legendary Radiant Ore x10 – 6,000 Cakes Radiant Powder x10 – 1,500 Cakes Star Particles x5 – 750 Cakes

Honestly, even if you only grab the top four items, I’d say that’s good enough for the Brawl! Elysium Feast event in Sword of Convallaria. Castalias and Legendary Weapons and Trinkets are incredibly hard to come by for F2P players, so I’d absolutely recommend getting those first.

And that does it for our Brawl! Elysium Feast event guide for Sword of Convallaria.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy