Best Col Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Col may not be quite as fun as Beryl and you might overlook her while you’re rerolling, but make no mistake. This is a pretty broken unit. Here’s the best Col build for Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Best Col Build Overview

Col is a rogue-type character in Sword of Convallaria, and she comes with the ability to jump, which means that she has great mobility and can navigate tricky terrain with ease. She also excels when she’s on her own, as she gets a 5% increase to Crit and P.ATK when there are no allies around her.

Finally, she can also act again if she manages to kill an enemy from the side or back. Simply put, she’s an absolute killing machine, if you build her the right way.

Best Skills for Col

With Col, you really want to lean into the DPS side of things. Here are the best skills you should get for her as you rank up:

Skill Effect Ambush (Passive) When performing an active attack, if the target is Unharmed, deals 20% Physical DMG. When performing a back attack on unharmed targets, additionally inflicts a shutdown of Passive Skills for 1 turn. Mask (Healing) Col dispels 2 debuffs, recovers 25% HP, and she gains Invisibility and Crit V for 1 turn. Eerie Footwork (Reaction) When Healthy, after receiving a single-target attack, teleports behind the attacker, initiates a strike back, while deals 70% DMG. Gains Dodge for 1 turn. When Injured, triggers Dodge. CD: 3 turns. Perfect Assassin (Leader’s Aura) For all Alacrity allies in battle, increases ATK by 10%, DEF by 20%, Crit by 15%, and Crit DMG by 15%. Critical Strike (Basic Attack) Deals 50% physical DMG 2 times and increases Crit by 15% before attacking. Wipe Out (Physical DMG) Col deals 60% DMG 3 times. Before attacking, when there are no allies within a 2-tile radius, Col gains Ignore Assist. When defeating a target, she gains Dodge, lasting for 1 turn.

After hitting rank 12 with her, you’ll also want to get the following skills if you have enough Castalias leftover:

Assault: (Support, Instant) Gains Crit I, Crit DMG I, and Move II for 1 turn.

(Support, Instant) Gains Crit I, Crit DMG I, and Move II for 1 turn. Omen of Death: (Passive) Gains Feverish Beast when a character is defeated in battle, lasting for 3 turns. Recovers 2 NRG when the character defeats an enemy.

(Passive) Gains Feverish Beast when a character is defeated in battle, lasting for 3 turns. Recovers 2 NRG when the character defeats an enemy. Traceless Shadow: (Support) Gains 1 Dodge for 1 turn. Upon a successful dodge, teleports to the attacker’s back, dealing 100% Physical DMG, and gains dodge again for 1 turn.

A lot of Col’s kit is centered around mobility, dodging, and being able to attack reactively to deal damage even when it’s not her turn.

Best Gear for Col

Finally, let’s go over the best gear you can equip for Col. There really is only one choice for each slot, as far as Legendary gear goes. Here’s the best weapon to put on Col:

Void Stab: Increases Crit by 3%. After using the skill, gains 1 stack of Void. Effect: Increases Crit DMG by 5% and can stack up to 6 times. The effect lasts until the end of the next 1 turn.

For the Trinket, you definitely want to go for the Maverick’s Cloak to lean into Col’s passive:

Maverick’s Cloak: When there are no allies within 4 tiles around the character, ATK and DEF increase by 4% and Crit increases by 10%.

Finally, for the Tarot Whisper, most of them are compatible with Col, but I’ve found myself leaning towards just stacking more Crit on her.

Verdict of Justice: Increases Crit by 15%.

I mean, it’s more Crit. No one’s ever gonna hate that, but you’ll get more mileage out of it with Col.

And that does it for our best Col build guide in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our build guides for Gloria and Inanna, as well as our codes list.

