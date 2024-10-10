10 Best Fields of Mistria Mods You Have to Try

Farming simulator games and mods are a match made in heaven. If you are done playing the vanilla version of Fields of Mistria, you can get extra gameplay time by trying out these great mods.

Top 10 Best Mods for Fields of Mistria

While Fields of Mistria is already a great game, nothing is perfect in this world. If you want to adjust or add some stuff to your gameplay experience, there is nothing wrong with that. With that said, I recommend you check out these Fields of Mistria mods.

10. Infinite Stamina

Image via Archie_UwU and Nexus Mods

Managing your Stamina is a significant part of Fields of Mistria, but if you don’t want to deal with that, you can install this mod. Infinite Stamina is a very simple mod, and it allows you to never get tired. Want to chop down all the trees on your farm? Go for it. Want to fish the whole day? Do it.

It’s definitely a cheat-like mod since you are breaking one of the main mechanics in the game. However, since this is a single-player game, I don’t see a point why you can’t add this mod. If you have fun overworking yourself, there’s nothing wrong with that. You will likely be able to complete the museum within the first year since you can collect all the fish and crops for every season.

9. More Hairstyle

Image via TinySeraph and Nexus Mods

Although Fields of Mistria offers various hairstyles, some players may not be able to find one to their liking. In that case, you can add the More Hairstyle mod to get extra hairdo options in the game. The biggest downside of this mod is that it’s mainly aimed toward female hairstyles. Of course, you can still use it on a male model and just assume your character has long hair.

8. Effe’s Decor – Witchy

Image via EffeAlchemy and Nexus Mods

Magic is thriving in the town of Mistria. While your job is an adventurer and a farmer, you can obtain magic at the start of the game. If you want to take it a step further and establish yourself as a true mage in Fields of Mistria, you can add the Effe’s Decor – Witchy mod. This will add a large set of new witchy-themed furniture items that you can place inside your house.

7. Mill Anywhere

Image via Anna Nomoly and Nexus Mods

This is another simple mod that you can add to make your gameplay experience smoother. After fixing the mill, you can process various items at the building. Unfortunately, going there every day can be tedious. The Mill Anywhere mod will fix this issue by allowing you to access the menu by pressing the F12 button.

6. Seasonal and Foragable Crops in the Shop

Image via butt0ns and Nexus Mods

If you want to skip foraging and focus on farming in Fields of Mistria, you can check out the Seasonal and Foragable Crops in the Shop mod. This mod allows you to purchase forage plants as crops, but you can also get seeds from other seasons. It’s not something that will break the gameplay, but you will have an easier time completing the Forage sets in the museum.

5. Prevent Farm Debris From Spawning

Image via butt0ns and Nexus Mods

Tired of constantly having to clear out your farm from debris? Then, you need to install the Prevent Farm Debris From Spawning mod. It is another simple mod that simply stops anything from appearing on your farm, leaving it nice and clear. The downside is that you won’t have a steady source of wood or rock and will need to walk around the map to get these two resources.

4. Time of Mistria

Image via Archie_UwU and Nexus Mods

Time of Mistria is a godlike mod that lets you mess with the flow of time in Fields of Mistria. This mod doesn’t just allow you to slow time, but you can even stop or accelerate it. The value you input can go from 0 to 500. You can bring up the menu by pressing the page-up key on your keyboard and inputting the number before clicking ok.

3. Movement Speed Options

Image via Just Jane and Nexus Mods

Although the character’s running speed in Fields of Mistria is faster than in Stardew Valley, the map is still very large. You may find yourself getting fed up with how slow your character moves. In that case, you can download the Movement Speed Options, which lets you increase your speed by double the amount.

2. Quick Relationships

Image via Just Jane and Nexus Mods

The Quick Relationships mod is another work of Just Jane. The premise is simple; you can reduce the time required to gain more hearts with the townspeople with this mod. There are three options available: double the points gained, obtain four times more points, or get a flat modifier of 100 points for each social interaction.

1. Cross-Season Crops

Image via butt0ns and Nexus Mods

Don’t like being told what you can or can’t plant by nature? Then, the Cross-Season Crops is the best Fields of Mistria mod for you. With this mod, you can plant, grow, and harvest any crop in any season. Even when the season changes, your plants will persist. If you combine this mod with the Seasonal and Foragable Crops in the Shop mod, you can plant anything on your farm anytime!

Fields of Mistria is available to play on PC.

