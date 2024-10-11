Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Can You Respec in Metaphor ReFantazio? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 01:47 am

Leveling up is a key part of making your characters stronger in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Given that you’re able to allocate stat points each time you gain a level, you might be wondering if it’s possible to respec in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Respec Option in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

No, there is no way to respec or reset your stats in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Whenever you allocate your stat points and confirm your selection, that’s it. The decision is final. This means that you do need to be a little careful about how you build your character, as you don’t want to end up with a protagonist who barely does any damage by the end of the game.

That being said, it’s worth noting that Metaphor does offset any mistakes you might make with the way Archetypes are implemented. Whenever you unlock and equip an Archetype, your stats get adjusted to make your build a little more in line with that Archetype’s focus. For instance, the Mage Archetype will increase your Magic stat, while the Knight Archetype will increase your Endurance.

In addition to that, maxing out an Archetype on a character will also give that character a permanent stat boost. Not to mention the fact that there are quite a few Incense items you can find in the world to augment your stats further.

All of this is to say, even if you mess up on a few levels, it’s not the end of the world. There are ways to buff up your stats even if you make a mistake. And if you’re really afraid of screwing up and you’d prefer a more guided approach, we’ve got a build guide for the protagonist to ensure that you stay on the right path.

One final thing to note is that when you level up, you don’t have to allocate your stat points right away. You can always hold them and allocate them in the future once you have a better idea of what you want your build to look like.

And that’s everything you need to know about whether you can respec in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin