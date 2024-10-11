Can You Respec in Metaphor ReFantazio? Answered

Leveling up is a key part of making your characters stronger in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Given that you’re able to allocate stat points each time you gain a level, you might be wondering if it’s possible to respec in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Respec Option in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

No, there is no way to respec or reset your stats in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Whenever you allocate your stat points and confirm your selection, that’s it. The decision is final. This means that you do need to be a little careful about how you build your character, as you don’t want to end up with a protagonist who barely does any damage by the end of the game.

That being said, it’s worth noting that Metaphor does offset any mistakes you might make with the way Archetypes are implemented. Whenever you unlock and equip an Archetype, your stats get adjusted to make your build a little more in line with that Archetype’s focus. For instance, the Mage Archetype will increase your Magic stat, while the Knight Archetype will increase your Endurance.

In addition to that, maxing out an Archetype on a character will also give that character a permanent stat boost. Not to mention the fact that there are quite a few Incense items you can find in the world to augment your stats further.

All of this is to say, even if you mess up on a few levels, it’s not the end of the world. There are ways to buff up your stats even if you make a mistake. And if you’re really afraid of screwing up and you’d prefer a more guided approach, we’ve got a build guide for the protagonist to ensure that you stay on the right path.

One final thing to note is that when you level up, you don’t have to allocate your stat points right away. You can always hold them and allocate them in the future once you have a better idea of what you want your build to look like.

And that’s everything you need to know about whether you can respec in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub for more tips and information on the game.

