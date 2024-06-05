Does Jujutsu Kaisen Have Any Filler?

Jujutsu Kaisen is the most popular anime series in recent years and as new viewers undertake the task of binging seasons one and two, naturally the filler question arises. Here’s what you need to know about how much filler to encounter in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Recommended Videos

Are There Any Filler Episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Toho

No, there are no filler episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen so far and that means you can binge through every episode without skipping any. The lack of filler in Jujutsu Kaisen means the pacing is extraordinarily fast which is exactly what you want for a fighting anime.

The filler typically only happens in anime that has caught up to its manga source material. The good news is that Jujutus Kaisen still has a lot of manga to adapt before the anime is forced to introduce any filler, and most likely it will end before that becomes an issue.

Ultimately this means that Jujutsu Kaisen should never have any filler, but don’t let that deter you from reading the manga anyway. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is faithfully adapted in the anime, but being so far ahead there’s a lot you can read if you just can’t wait for Season 3 to release in the coming years.

You’ve got options when it comes to reading the Jujutsu Kaisen manga with most of it available physically while the entire library can be read with a subscription to Viz Media if you want to keep things digital. Of course, if you’re happy to wait you can binge the first two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll right now as the days count down to Season 3.

Right now there is no date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to air, but once we know you can expect to read about it here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy