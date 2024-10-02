Dwarven Realms Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 2, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Do you love The Lord of the Rings and believe that Gimli is the best Fellowship character? Said no one ever, but you’re going to love Dwarven Realms if you’re a high fantasy fan anyway. Slash through the endless hordes of enemies and shape your story in an immersive world.

What every mighty warrior needs is a trusty steed. If you’re thinking, “Oh, I’m just going to hit the stables”—it’s not that easy. To unlock most mounts, you’ll need to become a Patreon supporter or redeem free Dwarven Realms codes shared by content creators. If you don’t want to roam the hellscapes of YouTube and Twitch forever, get your codes here. For more freebies, check out Dark and Darker Codes.

All Dwarven Realms Codes List

Working Dwarven Realms Codes

AaronRPG$ : Use for AaronActionRPG Mount

: Use for AaronActionRPG Mount MrLlama$ : Use for MrLlama Mount

: Use for MrLlama Mount ZizaranWhale123 : Use for Zizaran Mount

: Use for Zizaran Mount Wudidojo312! : Use for Wudjio Mount

: Use for Wudjio Mount Steelmage123$ : Use for Steelmage Mount

: Use for Steelmage Mount WOOFWOOF : Use for Overwolf Mount

: Use for Overwolf Mount NugiNeck123 : Use for Nugiyen Mount

: Use for Nugiyen Mount Empyo7o7# : Use for Empyriangaming Mount

: Use for Empyriangaming Mount kripp12! : Use for Kripp Mount

: Use for Kripp Mount Alk7878% : Use for Alkaizerx Mount

: Use for Alkaizerx Mount #CutestCali : Use for Raxx Mount

: Use for Raxx Mount NugiNeck123 : Use for Nugiyen Mount

: Use for Nugiyen Mount DarthMTX_$$$ : Use for DarthMicrotransaction Mount

: Use for DarthMicrotransaction Mount DatModzSeb321$ : Use for DatModz Mount

: Use for DatModz Mount cohh4123! : Use for CohhCarnage Mount

: Use for CohhCarnage Mount plasteronoff@ : Use for Palsteron Mount

: Use for Palsteron Mount #Instagram1K: Use for Dwarven Realms Mount

Expired Dwarven Realms Codes

There are currently no expired Dwarven Realms codes.

Related: World of Tanks Blitz Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Dwarven Realms

Redeeming Dwarven Realms codes is rather tricky, especially if you’re playing the game for the first time. If you need a hand, follow the instructions below:

Image by Crater Studios

Run Dwarven Realms on your PC. Complete the tutorial and unlock the map. Head into the Castle area. Go to the right side of the area until you see the bookshelves. Pass through the secret passage among the bookshelves to redeem the codes.

Dwarven Realms Wiki Link

Dwarven Realms is a home to countless secrets. To unlock the deep, hidden ancient lore, you can just head over to the Dwarven Realms Wiki. Learn all you need about crafting, locations, skills, and so much more to become a top warrior.

Why Are My Dwarven Realms Codes Not Working?

With quirky capitalization and many interpunction signs peppered around, it’s not a surprise that Dwarven Realms codes can be mistyped easily. We highly recommend pasting the codes whenever possible because even the tiniest mistake will prevent them from working.

The codes may also expire at any moment, often without prior warning. Try redeeming everything you see fast while they are still active. If you notice an expired code listed as working, feel free to let us know so we can remove it.

What Is Dwarven Realms?

Dwarven Realms is an action-packed ARPG set in an exciting fantasy world. Build your character, improve your skills, and fight against the tenacious mobs of enemies. Become a master of strategic combat, pick a favorite playstyle, and unlock more powerful weapon types.

You can continue your journey and bag more awesome rewards if you visit our Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes and War Thunder Codes lists.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy