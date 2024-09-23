How To Complete the Primitive Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

It may feel like we’ve gone back to the Stone Age during the Primitive weekly challenge in Phasmophobia, but I don’t think cavemen needed to worry about ghosts haunting them. We’ll need to get in and out without our electronics, but can we make that happen?

How To Complete the Primitive Challenge in Phasmophobia

The Primitive Challenge will make us use our noggins more than our powerful equipment, as this Phasmophobia weekly challenge does away with all electronic equipment. You’d be surprised by what’s considered electronic for this challenge. Anything that uses batteries, including flashlights, can’t be brought in. It’s going to be a challenge, especially if you’re like me and have gotten a little too attached to your EMF reader, but we can make it happen.

How To Access Challenge Mode in Phasmophobia

If you’re ready to embark on this challenge, you’ll need to head to the bulletin board at the front of the room. Select the Difficulty modifier and continue paging to the right until you pass the “Insanity” difficulty level. This is where you’ll find the Weekly Challenge.

Tips & Tricks To Complete Primitive Challenge in Phasmophobia

As you can see, the selection of equipment that you can pick from is rather slim. You’ll be given a curated loadout of different items at no cost, so I would strongly suggest entering 10 Ridgeview Court for the first time with the following items:

UV Light

Crucifix

Ghost Writing Book

Since we don’t have access to the flashlights, using UV Light can work as a decent source of illumination. I mean, a burning crucifix can also work, but it’s better used to stop a Ghost Hunt from spawning on your location as you secure evidence. Drop a Ghost Writing Book in the area you think the Ghost is hiding, and head back inside to grab the next few items:

Candle

Lighter

Thermometer

Since a flashlight is not allowed here, a lit candle can work well as a way to navigate throughout the house, but can also signal a few types of ghosts if they’re extinguished. Since there is no guarantee of which Cursed Object you can have during this event, either, you’ll need to rely on your Ghost Huntin’ skills to escape with a win. The ghost hunting cheat list will be limited, here, but it’s useful for narrowing down the possible spook.

When Does The Weekly Challenge Reset in Phasmophobia?

The Weekly Challenge resets on Monday at Midnight UTC, but players in North America can actually start on it on Sunday Evening at the following times:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

