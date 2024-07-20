How To Create a Team in College Football 25 Team Builder

EA Sports College Football 25 is all about customization. If your team isn’t on the impressive roster available, EA and the community have you covered. With the Team Builder Website, fans are able to create and share teams for download in CFB 25. Here’s how to create your own team in the College Football 25 Team Builder.

How To Create a Team in CFB 25 Team Builder

At least in its current Beta state, creating a team for College Football 25 has to be done externally. Head to the Team Builder Website on a Windows PC or Mac (mobile browsers, such as Apple’s iOS, are not currently supported). Then, click on “get started.”

The site will prompt you to log in with your EA Account and then verify your email. Once you’ve signed in, you’ll have the option to browse featured teams, search, or create your own.

Once the Creation tab in the Team Builder opens, there are extensive options for customizing a team. Team Builder offers the ability to design a Brand, Uniform, Stadium, and Program.

Designing a Brand is the first step, and allows you to set up a team’s identity. Creating a Brand in Design a Team includes setting school info such as Team Name and Nickname, Abbreviation, and Location. Players can also choose Logos, Colors, Apparel Brands, and Fonts for their team. EA offers a collection of fairly generic logos to choose from, but custom ones can be added as well. To do so, click on Logos, hit the plus sign next to the defaults, and go to My Uploads. Then, make sure the image you want to use is saved as a PNG, and then upload it. Do note that images with transparent backgrounds work better for Logos.

By default, custom teams will have the option for Home and Away Uniforms. However, there are several additional slots for more variants. Designing a uniform is divided into four basic parts: Helmet, Jersey, Pants, and Socks. Each part has various options to change color, add layers, and adjust the finish. The customization options are very in-depth. To make things a little easier, you can elect to choose colors from uploaded logos made during the Brand step in Team Builder.

Stadiums also have extensive options in Team Builder. While you can’t make a new one from scratch, you can pick from the Stadiums already available in College Football 25 and customize them in several ways. These options include Crowd, Surface, Logos, Endzones, Numbers, Sidelines, and Benches. With these settings, players have control over how their Team’s fans will dress and can customize aspects of a field’s design, such as grass vs turf (and the color thereof).

Programs in Team Builder allow College Football 25 fans to customize their team’s strategy and roster. The options available include Offensive and Defensive Playbooks, Roster Presets, and even the ability to customize every player on the team individually. For more tips on how to build your team, check out the Best Offensive Playbooks and Best Defensive Playbooks in College Football 25.

How To Download Custom Teams in Team Builder

Many fans have already uploaded their NCAA 25 custom creations, with tons of options available from real universities that didn’t make the cut to iconic schools from pop culture, like Community‘s Greendale and Disney’s Monsters University.

Thankfully, downloading custom teams is much simpler than creating them. In the Main Menu for College Football 25, scroll over to the Create and Share tab. Click on the first option, Download Center. This will showcase featured schools and playbooks, as well as give the option to search for certain schools or users by name.

And that is how to create a custom team in EA Sports College Football 25 using Team Builder.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now.

