How to Fix Error Code Anteater in Destiny 2

With so many different possible error codes in Destiny 2, it can be difficult to keep track of them and actually figure out what’s going wrong. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to fix the Anteater error code in Destiny 2.

What Causes Error Code Anteater in Destiny 2?

Out of all the error codes you can get in Destiny 2, like Calabrese or Currant, Anteater is easily one of the most frustrating ones because it’s almost impossible to pinpoint the exact issue.

The Anteater error code pops up in Destiny 2 when there’s a general networking error, which is about as vague as can be. The error could be on Bungie’s side or the player’s side, and there’s really no way to tell. That being said, if you happen to be getting this code on a particularly busy day, such as the launch day of a huge expansion for instance, then chances are good that it’s just the Destiny 2 servers being unable to handle the player load and causing you to error out.

If you’re playing on a regular day where there are no maintenance periods or conceivable server issues, however, then there are a few things you can try.

How to Fix Anteater in Destiny 2

Alright, keep in mind that none of these fixes are guaranteed, but here are a few things you should try first if you’re sure that the error is on your end.

Restart your internet connection and test it on other devices as well to ensure it’s working properly.

Restart the game.

Switch to a wired connection if possible.

If you’re on PC, verify the integrity of your game files.

Play via a VPN connection.

That last one should be a last resort solution. If nothing else is working, then you may want to consider playing Destiny 2 with a VPN connection and seeing if you’re able to bypass the Anteater error that way. This isn’t recommended because it’ll result in the game getting laggier, but if this solves the issue, you’ll at least know that it’s an error on your end and that you may need to reconfigure your router settings.

And that’s how to get around the Anteater error code in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to claim your past season rewards.

