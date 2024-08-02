How to Get All March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

March 7th has finally obtained her own “transformation” in Honkai: Star Rail with her new Imaginary Hunt form, and she’s another powerhouse for your account that gets even stronger with her Eidolons, and this is how you get those.

How to Unlock March 7th Hunt Path in Honkai: Star Rail

The Hunt path for March 7th will be unlocked by completing the Trailblaze Continuance mission “March to Mastery: A Star Is Born”. This is halfway through the mission, so it’ll take a while before you get there. After unlocking it, you’ll be immediately thrown into a battle with March, Yunli and Yanqing to understand the character’s basics.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The new path for March works exactly as the Trailblazer’s path system, where each path is considered a different character with its own Eidolons, Traces, Relics and Light Cones, but all will share the same level. If Preservation March 7th is already at Level 80, the Hunt version will be as well. You cannot use both paths at once.

How to Get All Imaginary March 7th (Hunt) Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Eidolons can be obtained through the permanent event “Saga of Primaveral Blade” as one of the main rewards by completing its story with different endings. You get a copy of them by completing one, three and five endings, respectively. You’ll get them naturally by just going through the event, so don’t worry. It’s highly recommended to complete the event as soon as possible if you want to use her, as it also gives out some items to ascend her.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As of the 2.4 version, players can only unlock up to three of March 7th’s Eidolons. More of them should be made available in future updates, as is the case for all of the game’s non-gacha characters. She’s strong enough without them, but they’ll boost her to even bigger heights.

All March 7th Hunt Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

All of March 7th Hunt path Eidolons are free, so make some effort to get them if you think about using her in your teams. The events are permanent, so you won’t need to worry about losing the Eidolons even if you start out late.

Eidolon 1 – My Sword Stirs Starlight

When Shifu is on the field, increases March 7th’s SPD by 10%.

Eidolon 2 – Blade Dancers on Waves’ Fight

After Shifu uses Basic ATK or Skill to attack an enemy target, March 7th immediately launches a follow-up attack and deals Imaginary DMG equal to 60% of March 7th’s ATK to the primary target of this attack. Additionally, triggers the corresponding effect based on Shifu’s Path and then gains 1 point(s) of Charge. If there is no primary target available to attack, then attacks a single random enemy instead. This effect can only trigger once per turn.

Eidolon 3 – Sharp Wit in Martial Might

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Eidolon 4 – Being Fabulous Never Frights

At the start of the turn, regenerates 5 Energy.

Eidolon 5 – Sword Delights, Sugar Blights

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Eidolon 6 – Me, the Best Girl in Sight.

After using Ultimate, increases the CRIT DMG dealt by the next Enhanced Basic ATK by 50%.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

