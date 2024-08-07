How to Get Artisan’s Touch in Once Human

In Once Human, Artisan’s Touch is a Deviant that helps you repair your most worn-out crafted equipment, preventing untimely gear failure during your adventures. Here’s how you can get your hands on Artisan’s Touch and make the most out of it.

Where to Find Artisan’s Touch in Once Human

The Artisan’s Touch in Once Human drops from enemies known as Scorchers. These are bosses with giant magma cannons for heads. They are not guaranteed to drop Artisan’s Touch, so you might need to defeat them multiple times to get it. The best locations to farm Scorchers are:

Hearst Industries: Located south of Deadsville, this area is recommended for level 11 players. The Scorchers here are relatively easy to clear, and you can find them in one of the buildings. It might take a few tries, but with persistence, you’ll get your Artisan’s Touch.

Greywater Industrial Zone: This area is west of Graywater Camp and is slightly harder, with a recommended level of 23. The Scorchers here are found outside the buildings. You might need to kill them multiple times, but it’s worth the effort.

Eastern Railway Junction: Another spot where Scorchers roam. Keep an eye out and farm these locations regularly to increase your chances.

How to Make the Most of Artisan’s Touch

Artisan’s Touch is used to craft the All-Purpose Hand, which is a tool for quick repairs. It helps restore the durability of your currently equipped items with the lowest durability, making it perfect for emergency situations where you need to mend your weapons or armor. The catch? It only works on crafted gear, not on boss drops or special gear.

Once you have Artisan’s Touch, you can start crafting the All-Purpose Hand at your Intermediate or Advanced Supplies Workbench. Here’s what you need:

Universal Toolkits x40

Acid x15

Stardust Source x40

Beryllium Crystal x1 (can be substituted with Vanadium, Iridium, or Platinum Crystal)

Maximizing Efficiency

You need to place it in a Securement Unit and ensure it’s in the right environment if you want to maximize the efficiency of Artisan’s Touch. Here are some tips:

Supply with 10W Power: Connect the Securement Unit to a nearby power source. You can use a Solar Generator for this, which can be unlocked under Logistics in your Memetics Cradle.

Place Near a Furnace: This Deviant prefers warmer areas. Placing its Securement Unit near a Furnace will speed up its Power and Mood regeneration.

These little changes to its environment ensure the Artisan’s Touch produces Universal Toolkits efficiently, allowing you to craft the All-Purpose Hand whenever you need it.

Once Human is available now.

