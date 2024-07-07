How To Get Boopons in Zenless Zone Zero

Besides Master Tapes, another premium currency in Zenless Zone Zero is Boopon. But unlike Polychrome, you cannot buy this item directly with real-life money and must play the game.

Where To Obtain Boopon in ZZZ

You can get Boopon in ZZZ by completing various events and certain game modes. Most of them require you to actively play the game, but there is one method that requires you to engage with micro-transactions.

Road to Proxy Greatness Event

Screenshot by The Escapist

For new players, the easiest way to get free Boopon in Zenless Zone Zero is via the Road to Proxy Greatness event. You will obtain various premium currencies whenever you upgrade your Inter-Knot level as you play the game. In total, you can get 65 Boopons when you reach level 30.

Battle Pass

Screenshot by The Escapist

Another way to get Boopon is by leveling up your battle pass. Players will automatically unlock the Basic Plan, but you can get more rewards by purchasing the Growth Plan. Unfortunately, you must spend real-life money to get these extra items.

Bounty Commissions and License Level

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can also get Boopon by completing Bounty Commission and License Level. These two are connected to the Hollow Zero game mode in the Outpost zone. You basically need to go through a long dungeon where you must battle numerous strong foes. The good news is that you don’t need to spend Battery to complete these challenges.

Outpost Shop

Screenshot by The Escapist

Outside the Outpost tent, you can find an officer named Casper. He opens a shop where you can exchange the two currencies you obtain from the game modes in this zone. Although the items are limited in number, they will be refreshed every month.

Signal Shop

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides Casper, Signal Shop is another store that sells Boopons. Every month, you can purchase five Boopons at a discounted price, while the rest are full price. You must use Bangbuck to buy these items, and the currency can only be obtained via Bangboo Signal Search.

Rally Missions

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lastly, you can obtain Boopon by completing Rally missions for the first time. You usually get two commissions in every chapter. They’re rather long since you must fight waves of enemies and complete mini-games.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Boopon in ZZZ. For more related gaming content, you can check out our articles on the best Standard banner agents and how the pity system works in this game.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

