How to Get Carian Thrusting Shield in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailers feature several weapons, and one of them is the Carian Thrusting Shield. If you want to get this new gear, you must venture inside a legacy dungeon and complete a platforming puzzle.

Where to Find Carian Thrusting Shield in Elden Ring

The Carian Thrusting Shield is located inside the Shadow Keep, where Mesmer resides in Elden Ring. Unfortunately, you cannot reach this section of the Specimen Storehouse from the first floor. Instead, you must enter this area from the flooded Church District on the southeast side.

You can reach the Church District entrance by passing through a hidden tunnel on the northeast side of the Moorth Ruins. You will emerge from a well in the Bonny Village, and then you must go north to reach the Shadow Keep. You will also pass through the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, where you can start Ymir’s quest line.

Once you enter the Church District, you need to jump on the rooftops until you make your way to a hole in the roof. Be careful when exploring this area since there are a lot of exploding enemies and a Fire Knight.

When you find the hole, you can jump down and make your way to the lower floor. This area also contains the Prayer Room, where you can progress Queelign’s quest line. However, you need to head northwest to reach the Storehouse.

There will be another Fire Knight on your path; defeat him and continue walking until you encounter another Mesmer’s soldier. On your left, you will find a path that leads to an elevator to the Storehouse. Afterward, you can turn to your left to find the Back Section Storehouse Site of Grace.

To find the Carian Thrusting Shield, you need to keep heading west until you see another Fire Knight at the end of the hallway. You must defeat the mage before you can claim the new weapon from the corpse on the ground.

Carian Thrusting Shield’s Stats

The Carian Thrusting Shield is a weapon that scales primarily with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. This equipment comes with a new skill called Shield Strike that lets you attack your enemies with your shield three times. If you want to upgrade this gear, you need to give some regular Smithing Stones to Hewg at the Roundtable Hold.

Stats ATK Power Guarded DMG Negation Physical 122 94 Magic 36 64 Fire 0 36 Lightning 0 34 Holy 0 35 Critical 100 0 Guard Boost 0 64

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

