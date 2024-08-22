How To Get Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth: Wukong

Each upgrade tier in Black Myth: Wukong requires new materials, and if you want to make the jump to epic weapons, finding Refined Iron Sand is important. In my guide, I will cover where you can find the sand as fast as possible.

Where to Find Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth: Wukong

Refined Iron Sand can be found in rare chests or from Yaoguai Chiefs after you reach the Pagoda Realm of The New West. The Pagoda Realm is accessed after defeating the dragon on the lake in Chapter 3 and it can feel like a maze as you make your way through. Debuffs are constant and there are multiple floors to explore. But in that maze are a few different wooden trunk chests and multiple purple prison doors to unlock.

At the end of the Pagoda Realm, the Captain Wise-Voice boss is going to be a huge hurdle to jump over without an Epic Rarity upgrade to your staff. Refined Iron Sand will be the last ingredient needed to craft a new staff and I personally had a tough time finding materials at first. However, there are at least three different rare wooden chests you can open in the Pagoda Realm that don’t require opening the cells. With the initial sand you find, you can collect at least four before fighting the captain.

As you reach later zones in Chapter 4 and beyond, Refined Iron Sand will become much more common. Not only will higher quantities appear as you explore The Webbed Hollow, but the Keeper’s Shrine shop will also contain the Epic Rarity sand. While I was finishing Black Myth: Wukong, the shop was always a guaranteed way to get at least one of the materials I was missing in a pinch. Keep in mind, though, that all the materials are sold in limited quantities. I eventually had to find most of the Refined Iron Sand on my own and you will too.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

