How to Get the Spread Crossbow in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Published: Jun 21, 2024

After watching the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailers, players may be eager to get their hands on the Spread Crossbow. The good news is that you can obtain this new ranged weapon quickly after you reach the Realm of Shadow.

Where to Find the Spread Crossbow in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You can obtain the Spread Crossbow from a corpse found in a small soldier camp near Castle Front. To reach this area, you must make your way north after getting out of the cave. You will pass through the Scorched Ruin and encounter the Furnace Golem.

Although you may be curious about fighting this monster, I don’t recommend facing it before you upgrade your Shadow Realm Blessing and collect several Scadutree Fragments. Luckily, you can easily avoid this boss by keeping your distance. As long as you don’t get too close, it won’t turn aggressive.

After you pass the colossal Furnace Golem, you can continue along the dirt path until you encounter two friendly NPCs near the first Miquella‘s cross. On your right side, you can see a large bridge that you must cross. Be careful when walking on the Ellac Greatbridge since you will be shot with a large crossbow. You will also enter a large camp containing numerous soldiers, dogs, and perfumers. Feel free to skip this area by riding Torrent, but I recommend exploring it since you can obtain a cookbook and a weapon here.

Once you exit the large camp, you need to head southeast. There will be a smaller soldier camp near the edge of the cliff. After defeating the three knights protecting this spot, you can find the corpse carrying the Spread Crossbow leaning on the tent.

Spread Crossbow’s Stats

The Spread Crossbow is a ranged weapon that scales primarily with Strength in Elden Ring. You need to invest 11 points in Strength and 17 in Dexterity to use this gear.

The Spread Crossbow comes with a weapon skill called Kick. This ability lets you hit your enemy with your foot and push them back several steps. Unfortunately, you cannot infuse an Ash of War into this gear.

If you want to upgrade the Spread Crossbow, you can visit the Smithing Master Hewg at the Roundtable Hold. You must provide some Somber Smithing Stones to level up this weapon ten times.

StatsATK PowerGuarded DMG Negation
Physical680
Magic00
Fire00
Lightning00
Holy00
Critical1000
Range420
Guard Boost00

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

