Deadlock—Valve’s newest MOBA shooter has taken the gaming world by storm, amassing thousands of players in its playtesting stage. Even with that amount of popularity, the game still requires an invite to download it off Steam. So, how do you invite your friends to Deadlock if you have the game on your Steam account?

Recommended Videos

How to Invite a Friend To Deadlock

Deadlock is in the invite-only playtest stage, which means the only way to get access to the game is by getting an invite from a player who has the game. If you have the game and want to invite your friends the process is really simple, just follow these steps,

Look at the bottom right of the Home Screen in Deadlock, and you will find an “Invite Your Friends” Button.

Click on that and a window will pop-up showing your friend list.

Just click on the friend you want to invite to Deadlock and it will send the invite.

It’s worth noting that your friend won’t instantly get the invite. Sometimes it takes a few hours, or in some rare cases, days. But, your friend will eventually get the invite and can play with you.

Related: Best Beginner Heroes in Deadlock

How to Get an Invite to Deadlock

If you are on the other side and are looking for an invite to Deadlock, there are a couple of ways. The first is to just ask a friend who has the game to send you an invite. If you don’t have a friend who has Deadlock the next best thing is to find communities and forums. Places like Discord servers and Reddit are great places to find Deadlock players. All you need to do then is just ask them to send you an invite.

Related: Does Deadlock Have a Release Date?

Valve has been sending tons of invites ever since the game got into the playtest stage. Even if you don’t look for an invite, you will get it sooner or later. There has been some speculation that players with hours in other MOBAs like Dota 2 are more likely to get an invite first, but we can’t confirm this first-hand.

That’s pretty much it on how to invite your friend to Deadlock. The game is still in development and a far from finished product, but even then, it has the potential to be one of the best multiplayer games on Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy