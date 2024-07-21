How to Solve Proxy Parent: Lucky Day Puzzle in Zenless Zone Zero

The Friendship Supervision is the first limited-time event in Zenless Zone Zero. Your goal is to accompany a group of Bangboos into the Hollow. During the fifth day, you can help Eous and its friends catch Golden and Platinum Bangboos in Proxy Parent: Lucky Day quest.

Recommended Videos

ZZZ Proxy Parent: Lucky Day Quest Guide

Once you enter the Hollow with Eous, you will encounter Luckyboo trying to chase a Golden Bangboo. Unfortunately, a group of Ethereals are nearby, and you must save the robot. Afterward, you can enter the fissure to enter another zone containing the first puzzle.

Puzzle 1

Screenshot by The Escapist

Instead of fighting the Ethereals head-on, you must lure the Golden Bangboo with Gear Coins and save Sumoboo. Luckyboo will give you a special tool that lets you drop 500 Gear Coins as bait. You will receive 3,000 Gear Coins so you can place six baits in this stage.

To complete this puzzle, first wait for the Golden Bangboo to be in the center room. Then, you need to place the first bait on your current spot. After that, you can place two more baits with one room in between. Just make a clockwise path and avoid the Golden Bangboo before you head straight to Sumoboo.

Puzzle 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second puzzle in the Proxy Parent: Lucky Day quest of Zenless Zone Zero is trickier, as Avocaboo is trapped behind a gate. Your first goal is to press the red switch behind the Golden Bangboo. Basically, you want to lure the robot into the area to your left and make your way up to the switch.

Related: Full Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors and Cast List

After you save Avocaboo, you can place the sixth bait on top of the switch. Don’t worry; it won’t activate the gate again. Then, you can place another one on the Gear Coin Station. Once the Golden Bangboo is distracted, you can use the quick path to dash toward the fissure.

Puzzle 3

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third puzzle in the Proxy Parent: Lucky Day quest is even more challenging since there are two Golden Bangboos that you must avoid. To avoid the first robot, you need to place three baits on your left side, but ensure that you start placing them from the leftmost TV, or you will get trapped. Then, you can head left to save Sharkboo and get more bait from the Gear Coin Station.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Afterward, you can prepare the bait for the second Golden Bangboo near the finish line. Just place four baits based on the image above and then make your way to the area on the right. You will find a red switch, Gear Station Coin, and a hidden fissure that will lead you to a secret room. I suggest entering this zone first to save another Bangboo before you press the switch.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In this secret area, you can save Penguinboo and unlock two treasure chests. Since this zone is a bit cramped, you need to be creative about your bait placements. You need to put the first bait in the highest TV room; then you can place the second one near the Golden Bangboo. After you place the third bait in the center, you can head down and wait until the robot pass before you dash toward Penguinboo.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you exit the secret zone via the right side, you need to make your way to the finish line. Unfortunately, the first Golden Bangboo is on your path. So, you need to start placing a bait near it and then place another one on the top right. Once you place the third bait above it, you can immediately run toward the exit.

Related: Where to Find HIA Commemorative Coins in Zenless Zone Zero

Before you can leave the Hollow, you will encounter a Golden and Platinum Bangboo who are fighting each other. This final section doesn’t contain any puzzles, and you just need to fight several waves of Ethereals and the wild Bangboos. They’re not particularly hard to beat, but the Bangboos will put up a fight.

That’s everything you need to know to solve the puzzles in the Proxy Parent: Lucky Day quest in Zenless Zone Zero. For more on the game, you can check out our code post to claim your free Polychrome before the coupons expire.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy