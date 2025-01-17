Forgot password
The Godzilla skin in Fortnite.
Video Games
How To Unlock Godzilla Skin in Fortnite: All Quests, Listed

Jackson Hayes
Published: Jan 17, 2025 09:01 am

In addition to taking over the Battle Royale Island, Godzilla is getting a skin in Fortnite. It’s the midseason one for Chapter 6, Season 1, which means it takes more than V-Bucks to get. Here’s how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, including a list of the Quests.

How To Unlock the Godzilla Evolved Skin in Fortnite

Like most midseason skins, there are two styles for Godzilla, each with its own set of challenges. While that may sound like a lot of grinding, there are five other items to unlock before each skin that in some way, shape, or form relate to the King of the Monsters. So, here are the Quests to get the Godzilla Evolved skin in Fortnite and the items they unlock:

  • Lil’ Godzilla Attack
    • Earn 2 levels
  • Godzilla Loading Screen
    • Earn 4 levels
  • Godzilla Awaits Emote
    • Earn 6 levels
  • Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling
    • Earn 8 levels
  • Evolved Heat Ray Wrap
    • Earn 10 levels
  • Godzilla Evolved Outfit
    • Earn 12 levels

How To Unlock the Energized Godzilla Skin in Fortnite

The Energized Godzilla style in Fortnite as part of an article about how to unlock it.

The process will be the same for the second Godzilla style, Energized Godzilla, but it’s hard to argue that the second page of items is a lot cooler than the first. So, if you want to get your hands on a kaiju Glider and a pretty sick Pickaxe, here are the challenges to unlock the second Godzilla style and the rest of the items that come along with it:

  • Mothra Glider
    • Earn 14 levels
  • Charged Titanus Gojira Emote
    • Earn 16 levels
  • Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling
    • Earn 18 levels
  • Woodblock Print Godzilla
    • Earn 20 levels
  • Crystal Fang Pickaxe
    • Earn 22 levels
  • Energized Godzilla Style
    • Earn 24 levels

And that’s how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, including a list of all of the quests. If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s how to solve all of the riddles in the Nightshift Forest.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67