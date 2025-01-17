How To Unlock Godzilla Skin in Fortnite: All Quests, Listed

In addition to taking over the Battle Royale Island, Godzilla is getting a skin in Fortnite. It’s the midseason one for Chapter 6, Season 1, which means it takes more than V-Bucks to get. Here’s how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, including a list of the Quests.

How To Unlock the Godzilla Evolved Skin in Fortnite

Like most midseason skins, there are two styles for Godzilla, each with its own set of challenges. While that may sound like a lot of grinding, there are five other items to unlock before each skin that in some way, shape, or form relate to the King of the Monsters. So, here are the Quests to get the Godzilla Evolved skin in Fortnite and the items they unlock:

Lil’ Godzilla Attack Earn 2 levels

Godzilla Loading Screen Earn 4 levels

Godzilla Awaits Emote Earn 6 levels

Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling Earn 8 levels

Evolved Heat Ray Wrap Earn 10 levels

Godzilla Evolved Outfit Earn 12 levels



How To Unlock the Energized Godzilla Skin in Fortnite

The process will be the same for the second Godzilla style, Energized Godzilla, but it’s hard to argue that the second page of items is a lot cooler than the first. So, if you want to get your hands on a kaiju Glider and a pretty sick Pickaxe, here are the challenges to unlock the second Godzilla style and the rest of the items that come along with it:

Mothra Glider Earn 14 levels

Charged Titanus Gojira Emote Earn 16 levels

Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling Earn 18 levels

Woodblock Print Godzilla Earn 20 levels

Crystal Fang Pickaxe Earn 22 levels

Energized Godzilla Style Earn 24 levels



And that’s how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, including a list of all of the quests. If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s how to solve all of the riddles in the Nightshift Forest.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

