How To Unlock Godzilla Skin in Fortnite: All Quests, Listed

In addition to taking over the Battle Royale Island, Godzilla is getting a skin in Fortnite. It’s the midseason one for Chapter 6, Season 1, which means it takes more than V-Bucks to get. Here’s how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, including a list of the Quests.
How To Unlock the Godzilla Evolved Skin in Fortnite
Like most midseason skins, there are two styles for Godzilla, each with its own set of challenges. While that may sound like a lot of grinding, there are five other items to unlock before each skin that in some way, shape, or form relate to the King of the Monsters. So, here are the Quests to get the Godzilla Evolved skin in Fortnite and the items they unlock:
- Lil’ Godzilla Attack
- Earn 2 levels
- Godzilla Loading Screen
- Earn 4 levels
- Godzilla Awaits Emote
- Earn 6 levels
- Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling
- Earn 8 levels
- Evolved Heat Ray Wrap
- Earn 10 levels
- Godzilla Evolved Outfit
- Earn 12 levels
How To Unlock the Energized Godzilla Skin in Fortnite
The process will be the same for the second Godzilla style, Energized Godzilla, but it’s hard to argue that the second page of items is a lot cooler than the first. So, if you want to get your hands on a kaiju Glider and a pretty sick Pickaxe, here are the challenges to unlock the second Godzilla style and the rest of the items that come along with it:
- Mothra Glider
- Earn 14 levels
- Charged Titanus Gojira Emote
- Earn 16 levels
- Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling
- Earn 18 levels
- Woodblock Print Godzilla
- Earn 20 levels
- Crystal Fang Pickaxe
- Earn 22 levels
- Energized Godzilla Style
- Earn 24 levels
And that's how to unlock the Godzilla skin in Fortnite, including a list of all of the quests.
Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.
Published: Jan 17, 2025 09:01 am