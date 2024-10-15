Metaphor ReFantazio Best Luck Build & Luck Stat Explained

There are a few different stats you can level up in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and if you’re going for a specific build, you should know what each one does. Here’s how the Luck stat works in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and the best Luck build in the game.

What Does Luck Do in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

The Luck stat in Metaphor: ReFantazio determines how likely you are to land critical hits and inflict status ailments, and it also increases your chances of getting rare items after battles. In addition to that, it also decreases your own chances of getting hit with crits and status ailments.

On paper, this sounds like a pretty good stat, especially with the Turn Icons system. That being said, I wouldn’t necessarily recommend going for a Luck build on the protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Going for pure damage output with Strength or Magic is a lot more consistent overall, though honestly, you can probably make this work if you really want to.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Best Luck Build

Alright, so you’ve decided that you really want to go with a Luck build in Metaphor: ReFantazio. After testing it out on a few different Archetypes, here are the best Archetypes and skills to unlock.

Skill Archetype Effect Diligent Disciple Brawler Increases critical hit rate by 5%. Rebellion Commander Increases critical rate for one ally for three turns. Art of Dance Masked Dancer Increases success rate of skills that inflict status ailments. Sleep Shot Gunner Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Sleep. Poison Shot Gunner Only usable from the back row. Deals medium physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Poison. Hex Shot Gunner Only usable from the back row. Deals heavy physical Pierce damage to one enemy. May inflict Hex. Wild Salvo Sniper Only usable from the back row. Deals weak physical Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times.

While going with the Merchant or Tycoon Archetype seems like the obvious choice, I’ve found that the payoff from the money-based skills is often abysmal. It’s much better to explore the Gunner Lineage for powerful status ailment and multiple hit skills, then pair them with other support skills that boost your critical rate and success rate.

Wild Salvo, in particular, is not just great for clearing mobs, but being able to hit foes multiple times gives you a higher chance of landing crits. While it can be very MP-intensive, I’ve been able to use it to great success even on single-target enemies.

I’d also recommend focusing on leveling Luck and Strength if you want to go with a Luck build. The reason for this is that you cannot land crits with magic attacks, which means that if you really want to get the full benefits of a Luck build, you’re much better off going with physical attacks.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Luck stat and the best Luck build in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

