All Guard Interview Answers & Stats in Metaphor ReFantazio

Very early on in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll need to go through an interview process at the Recruitment Centre, which determines your starting stats. If this absolutely terrifies you, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to pick the best guard interview answers and stats in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Your Starting Stats and Guard Interview Answers in Metaphor Re:Fantazio

First off, your starting stats in Metaphor: ReFantazio are as follows:

3 St

3 Ma

5 En

5 Ag

5 Lu

Depending on which answer you pick in the interview, you’ll get a boost to one of your stats. Listed below are the answers and the corresponding stat increases:

Answer Stat Changes “I’m stronger than I look.” Strength +4 “I’ve got a sharp mind.” Magic +4 “I can take a lot of punishment.” Endurance +4 “I’m small, but quick.” Agility +4 “I’ve always been lucky.” Luck +4

Which Stat Should You Pick?

Honestly, this isn’t a make-or-break moment in Metaphor: ReFantazio. You’re only getting an additional four points to whichever stat you choose, and in my 100% playthrough of the game, this decision ultimately didn’t affect anything because there are so many ways to work around stat allocation mistakes even if you can’t respec.

That being said, I’d highly recommend picking either Strength or Magic. You’ve already got a solid tank in Hulkenberg, which means that you really don’t need Endurance at all. Agility could be a viable option, but unless you’re using the Captain as your primary buffer or debuffer — a role that Junah or Heismay can fill — your turn order doesn’t matter all that much. Finally, the Luck stat does increase your chances of getting rare items from battle, so if you’re into that, you could consider this option.

Considering that the Captain is a mainstay in your party, your priority should be making sure that he’s a powerful damage dealer, and that means picking Strength or Magic. It doesn’t matter which you pick, as the best build for the Captain recommends that you level both stats equally anyway, If you want a boost in the early game, I’d recommend going for Magic, since you’ll be relying more on spells to get extra turns in battle.

And that’s everything you need to know about the guard interview answers and starting stats in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

