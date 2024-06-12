Monopoly GO Grease & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to get our hands dirty, now that the Monopoly GO Grease & Glory event has gone live. Going hand in hand with the latest event, let’s find out what fantastic prizes we can earn during this event and how we can claim everything before it’s over.

All Monopoly GO Grease & Glory Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below is the full list of rewards and milestones available during the Monopoly GO Grease & Glory event. There are a total of 30 claimable prizes during this event, so get ready to roll the dice and bring home some big wins.

Grease & Glory Level Grease & Glory Points Grease & Glory Rewards 1 50 Points 60 Flags 2 40 Points 45 Dice 3 80 Points 100 Flags 4 120 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 140 Points 160 Flags 6 150 Points 120 Dice 7 130 Points 160 Flags 8 160 Points 5-Minute High Roller 9 180 Points 180 Flags 10 200 Points 150 Dice 11 250 Points Orange Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice 13 300 Points 300 Flags 14 320 Points Pink Sticker Pack 15 400 Points Cash 16 375 Points 300 Dice 17 425 Points 320 Flags 18 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 320 Flags 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 23 900 Points Cash 24 1,100 Points 700 Dice 25 1,000 Points 340 Flags 26 1,300 Points Cash 27 1,500 Points 850 Dice 28 1,700 Points Cash 29 2,000 Points 380 Flags 30 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

Alongside a total of 4,140 earnable dice, you can look forward to claiming 2,320 Flags for the Tycoon Racers Partner event. You’ll want to keep on rolling if you’re hoping to strike it big during this Tournament, so make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page to ensure you’ve got some spare dice lying around.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Grease & Glory Tournament

Want to hit it big during the Monopoly GO Grease & Glory Tournament? Make sure that you’re aiming for Railroad Spaces as you make your way around the board. While you’re not always guaranteed to hit them, you can prepare yourself for glory when you finally do by memorizing the point values as shown below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



If you want to get even more prizes, make sure that you’re using a Multiplier when you’re rolling around the board. For example, if you’ve got the x10 Multiplier on your rolls and you land on a Bank Heist, you can earn up to 160 points if you’re lucky enough to get a Bankrupt Bank Heist.

Make sure that you’ve also got a stacked friends list because you’ll find that it’s easier to get more dice, cash, and other prizes if you do. Taking advantage of the Community Chest on a daily basis is going to be the best way to keep your dice looking healthy, and that you’ve got a steady cash flow coming in. Make sure you know how to add friends to Monopoly GO so you’re always prepared for anything.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

