Monopoly GO Highway To Fame Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out what this new event has to offer in Monopoly GO.
Ready to show that you’re a force to be reckoned with in the Monopoly GO Highway to Fame event? Be sure you know about all of the rewards and milestones and learn some tips along the way for this exciting new event.

All Monopoly GO Highway To Fame Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of available rewards and milestones you’ll need to cross during the Monopoly GO Highway To Fame event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to claim them all. Strap into your seat and get ready to roll the dice on the adventure of a lifetime.

Highway To Fame LevelHighway To Fame PointsHighway To Fame Rewards
15 Points10 Dice
210 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
315 Points20 Dice
460 PointsCash
515 Points125 Dice
620 Points5-Minute High Roller
725 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
8150 PointsCash
930 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
1030 Points225 Dice
1135 PointsCash
1240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
13400 PointsCash
1450 Points450 Dice
1560 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1670 Points100 Dice
17600 PointsCash
1870 Points700 Dice
1980 Points10-Minute High Roller
2090 PointsCash
21850 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2295 Points1,000 Dice
23100 PointsCash
24110 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25140 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
26700 PointsCash
27150 Points1,300 Dice
28250 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
29350 PointsCash
301,600 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31400 Points1,700 Dice
32500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33750 Points350 Dice
34800 PointsCash
352,500 Points2,400 Dice
36850 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
37900 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
381,000 Points700 Dice
392,000 PointsCash
401,100 Points1,000 Dice
411,200 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
421,400 PointsCash
436,200 Points7,000 Dice

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

Spread out over a total of 43 tiers, you can earn up to 17,080 dice just by participating. While you may be focusing on the Tycoon Racers event, be sure that you’re also checking this one out so you have plenty of dice to roll and claim flags with. You can also check out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got an excess number of dice ready for you.

How to Get Points During theh Highway To Fame Event in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via Escapist

As you make your way around the board in search of Flags and other items, you’ll have another new object on the board. To score points during the Highway To Fame event, you’ll need to gather the pickups that are scattered around the board. As with any other event, you’ll want to roll with a solid multiplier enabled on your dice rolls, as you’ll gather more points this way. For example, if you get a standard Pickup, you’ll only get one point. If you’re rolling with the x10 multiplier enabled, however, you’ll get 10 times the points.

No matter if you’re a casual player or someone who just can’t put Monopoly GO down, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve got a stacked friends list. Partner Events just keep coming, so make sure that you know how to add more friends to Monopoly GO so you can play this game to its full potential.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

