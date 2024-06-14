Monopoly GO Highway To Fame Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Ready to show that you’re a force to be reckoned with in the Monopoly GO Highway to Fame event? Be sure you know about all of the rewards and milestones and learn some tips along the way for this exciting new event.

All Monopoly GO Highway To Fame Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of available rewards and milestones you’ll need to cross during the Monopoly GO Highway To Fame event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to claim them all. Strap into your seat and get ready to roll the dice on the adventure of a lifetime.

Highway To Fame Level Highway To Fame Points Highway To Fame Rewards 1 5 Points 10 Dice 2 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 15 Points 20 Dice 4 60 Points Cash 5 15 Points 125 Dice 6 20 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 8 150 Points Cash 9 30 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 10 30 Points 225 Dice 11 35 Points Cash 12 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 13 400 Points Cash 14 50 Points 450 Dice 15 60 Points Orange Sticker Pack 16 70 Points 100 Dice 17 600 Points Cash 18 70 Points 700 Dice 19 80 Points 10-Minute High Roller 20 90 Points Cash 21 850 Points Pink Sticker Pack 22 95 Points 1,000 Dice 23 100 Points Cash 24 110 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 140 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 26 700 Points Cash 27 150 Points 1,300 Dice 28 250 Points Blue Sticker Pack 29 350 Points Cash 30 1,600 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 400 Points 1,700 Dice 32 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 750 Points 350 Dice 34 800 Points Cash 35 2,500 Points 2,400 Dice 36 850 Points Purple Sticker Pack 37 900 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 38 1,000 Points 700 Dice 39 2,000 Points Cash 40 1,100 Points 1,000 Dice 41 1,200 Points Purple Sticker Pack 42 1,400 Points Cash 43 6,200 Points 7,000 Dice

Spread out over a total of 43 tiers, you can earn up to 17,080 dice just by participating. While you may be focusing on the Tycoon Racers event, be sure that you’re also checking this one out so you have plenty of dice to roll and claim flags with. You can also check out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got an excess number of dice ready for you.

How to Get Points During theh Highway To Fame Event in Monopoly GO

As you make your way around the board in search of Flags and other items, you’ll have another new object on the board. To score points during the Highway To Fame event, you’ll need to gather the pickups that are scattered around the board. As with any other event, you’ll want to roll with a solid multiplier enabled on your dice rolls, as you’ll gather more points this way. For example, if you get a standard Pickup, you’ll only get one point. If you’re rolling with the x10 multiplier enabled, however, you’ll get 10 times the points.

No matter if you’re a casual player or someone who just can’t put Monopoly GO down, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve got a stacked friends list. Partner Events just keep coming, so make sure that you know how to add more friends to Monopoly GO so you can play this game to its full potential.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

