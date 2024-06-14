Monopoly GO Highway To Fame Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Ready to show that you’re a force to be reckoned with in the Monopoly GO Highway to Fame event? Be sure you know about all of the rewards and milestones and learn some tips along the way for this exciting new event.
All Monopoly GO Highway To Fame Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of available rewards and milestones you’ll need to cross during the Monopoly GO Highway To Fame event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to claim them all. Strap into your seat and get ready to roll the dice on the adventure of a lifetime.
|Highway To Fame Level
|Highway To Fame Points
|Highway To Fame Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|10 Dice
|2
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|15 Points
|20 Dice
|4
|60 Points
|Cash
|5
|15 Points
|125 Dice
|6
|20 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|8
|150 Points
|Cash
|9
|30 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|10
|30 Points
|225 Dice
|
|11
|35 Points
|Cash
|12
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|13
|400 Points
|Cash
|14
|50 Points
|450 Dice
|15
|60 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|16
|70 Points
|100 Dice
|17
|600 Points
|Cash
|18
|70 Points
|700 Dice
|19
|80 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|20
|90 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|850 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|22
|95 Points
|1,000 Dice
|23
|100 Points
|Cash
|24
|110 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|140 Points
|15-Minute Mega Heist
|26
|700 Points
|Cash
|27
|150 Points
|1,300 Dice
|28
|250 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|29
|350 Points
|Cash
|30
|1,600 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|400 Points
|1,700 Dice
|32
|500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|750 Points
|350 Dice
|34
|800 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,500 Points
|2,400 Dice
|36
|850 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|37
|900 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|38
|1,000 Points
|700 Dice
|39
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|40
|1,100 Points
|1,000 Dice
|41
|1,200 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|42
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|43
|6,200 Points
|7,000 Dice
Spread out over a total of 43 tiers, you can earn up to 17,080 dice just by participating. While you may be focusing on the Tycoon Racers event, be sure that you’re also checking this one out so you have plenty of dice to roll and claim flags with. You can also check out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got an excess number of dice ready for you.
How to Get Points During theh Highway To Fame Event in Monopoly GO
As you make your way around the board in search of Flags and other items, you’ll have another new object on the board. To score points during the Highway To Fame event, you’ll need to gather the pickups that are scattered around the board. As with any other event, you’ll want to roll with a solid multiplier enabled on your dice rolls, as you’ll gather more points this way. For example, if you get a standard Pickup, you’ll only get one point. If you’re rolling with the x10 multiplier enabled, however, you’ll get 10 times the points.
No matter if you’re a casual player or someone who just can’t put Monopoly GO down, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve got a stacked friends list. Partner Events just keep coming, so make sure that you know how to add more friends to Monopoly GO so you can play this game to its full potential.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.