Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards, Milestones & Tips
It’s time to get out of this world with the Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event. As we blast off into the Cosmos in search of plenty of excellent prizes and more, let’s see what spoils we can earn on our space fairing journey.

All Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all the available prizes that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to claim them all. Let’s blast off and see what we can get:

Mars Metropolis LevelMars Metropolis PointsMars Metropolis Rewards
15 Points3 Pickaxes
25 PointsCash
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
475 Points125 Dice
515 Points4 Pickaxes
615 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
720 Points5 Pickaxes
825 Points10-Minute Rent Frenzy
9150 Points230 Dice
1025 Points7 Pickaxes
1130 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 PointsCash
1335 Points8 Pickaxes
14450 Points600 Dice
1550 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1660 Points10-Minute Cash Grab
1770 Points12 Pickaxes
1880 PointsCash
19900 Points800 Dice
2060 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2165 Points14 Pickaxes
2270 PointsCash
2390 Points10-Minute High-Roller
241,500 Points1,200 Dice
25120 Points15 Pickaxes
26200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27150 Points17 Pickaxes
28140 Points100 Dice
29900 PointsCash
30170 Points125 Dice
31180 Points20 Pickaxes
32210 PointsCash
33250 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
341,800 Points1,500 Dice
35250 Points25 Pickaxes
36350 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
37600 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
38700 Points30 Pickaxes
394,000 Points2,800 Dice
40700 Points15-Minute High Roller
41900 Points500 Dice
42800 Points35 Pickaxes
432,700 PointsCash
441,100 Points700 Dice
451,000 PointsCash
461,250 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
471,500 PointsCash
487,500 Points6,500 Points

Spread out over 48 different Milestones, you’ll have the chance to earn 15,180 Dice, 178 Pickaxes to use in the Martian Treasures event, and so many other fantastic prizes. Make sure that you’re visiting our free dice page daily during this 2-day event so you can always ensure you’ve got enough dice to make it around the board with no problems.

How To Score Points During The Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Event

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot by The Escapist

While you’re making your way around the board, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for Pickup Tokens spread throughout the board. As you land on these Pickups, you’ll earn points toward this event, so be sure to aim true while you’re rolling the dice.

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

Be sure that you’re using your Dice Roll Multiplier to its full potential, as well. The higher the multiplier that you use, the more points that you’ll earn, and you’ll need it when you hit some of the more demanding Milestones. For example, if you’re rolling using the x10 Multiplier, any points that you earn from Pickups will be multiplied by 10, so you can burn through this event faster than ever.

The Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event runs from June 6 until June 8, 2024, so be sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your list to take advantage of the Community Chest. You’ll get more dice and rewards from this, so find out how to add more players to get more rewards.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

