Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to get out of this world with the Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event. As we blast off into the Cosmos in search of plenty of excellent prizes and more, let’s see what spoils we can earn on our space fairing journey.
All Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of all the available prizes that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to claim them all. Let’s blast off and see what we can get:
|Mars Metropolis Level
|Mars Metropolis Points
|Mars Metropolis Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|2
|5 Points
|Cash
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|75 Points
|125 Dice
|5
|15 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|20 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|8
|25 Points
|10-Minute Rent Frenzy
|9
|150 Points
|230 Dice
|10
|25 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|
|11
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|35 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|14
|450 Points
|600 Dice
|15
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|16
|60 Points
|10-Minute Cash Grab
|17
|70 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|18
|80 Points
|Cash
|19
|900 Points
|800 Dice
|20
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|65 Points
|14 Pickaxes
|22
|70 Points
|Cash
|23
|90 Points
|10-Minute High-Roller
|24
|1,500 Points
|1,200 Dice
|25
|120 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|26
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|150 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|28
|140 Points
|100 Dice
|29
|900 Points
|Cash
|30
|170 Points
|125 Dice
|
|31
|180 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|32
|210 Points
|Cash
|33
|250 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice
|35
|250 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|36
|350 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|37
|600 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|39
|4,000 Points
|2,800 Dice
|40
|700 Points
|15-Minute High Roller
|41
|900 Points
|500 Dice
|42
|800 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|43
|2,700 Points
|Cash
|44
|1,100 Points
|700 Dice
|45
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,250 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|47
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|48
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Points
Spread out over 48 different Milestones, you’ll have the chance to earn 15,180 Dice, 178 Pickaxes to use in the Martian Treasures event, and so many other fantastic prizes. Make sure that you’re visiting our free dice page daily during this 2-day event so you can always ensure you’ve got enough dice to make it around the board with no problems.
How To Score Points During The Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Event
While you’re making your way around the board, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for Pickup Tokens spread throughout the board. As you land on these Pickups, you’ll earn points toward this event, so be sure to aim true while you’re rolling the dice.
Be sure that you’re using your Dice Roll Multiplier to its full potential, as well. The higher the multiplier that you use, the more points that you’ll earn, and you’ll need it when you hit some of the more demanding Milestones. For example, if you’re rolling using the x10 Multiplier, any points that you earn from Pickups will be multiplied by 10, so you can burn through this event faster than ever.
The Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event runs from June 6 until June 8, 2024, so be sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your list to take advantage of the Community Chest. You’ll get more dice and rewards from this, so find out how to add more players to get more rewards.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.