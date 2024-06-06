Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to get out of this world with the Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event. As we blast off into the Cosmos in search of plenty of excellent prizes and more, let’s see what spoils we can earn on our space fairing journey.

All Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all the available prizes that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to claim them all. Let’s blast off and see what we can get:

Mars Metropolis Level Mars Metropolis Points Mars Metropolis Rewards 1 5 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 5 Points Cash 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 75 Points 125 Dice 5 15 Points 4 Pickaxes 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 20 Points 5 Pickaxes 8 25 Points 10-Minute Rent Frenzy 9 150 Points 230 Dice 10 25 Points 7 Pickaxes 11 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 35 Points 8 Pickaxes 14 450 Points 600 Dice 15 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 16 60 Points 10-Minute Cash Grab 17 70 Points 12 Pickaxes 18 80 Points Cash 19 900 Points 800 Dice 20 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 65 Points 14 Pickaxes 22 70 Points Cash 23 90 Points 10-Minute High-Roller 24 1,500 Points 1,200 Dice 25 120 Points 15 Pickaxes 26 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 150 Points 17 Pickaxes 28 140 Points 100 Dice 29 900 Points Cash 30 170 Points 125 Dice 31 180 Points 20 Pickaxes 32 210 Points Cash 33 250 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice 35 250 Points 25 Pickaxes 36 350 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 37 600 Points Purple Sticker Pack 38 700 Points 30 Pickaxes 39 4,000 Points 2,800 Dice 40 700 Points 15-Minute High Roller 41 900 Points 500 Dice 42 800 Points 35 Pickaxes 43 2,700 Points Cash 44 1,100 Points 700 Dice 45 1,000 Points Cash 46 1,250 Points Purple Sticker Pack 47 1,500 Points Cash 48 7,500 Points 6,500 Points

Spread out over 48 different Milestones, you’ll have the chance to earn 15,180 Dice, 178 Pickaxes to use in the Martian Treasures event, and so many other fantastic prizes. Make sure that you’re visiting our free dice page daily during this 2-day event so you can always ensure you’ve got enough dice to make it around the board with no problems.

How To Score Points During The Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis Event

While you’re making your way around the board, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for Pickup Tokens spread throughout the board. As you land on these Pickups, you’ll earn points toward this event, so be sure to aim true while you’re rolling the dice.

Be sure that you’re using your Dice Roll Multiplier to its full potential, as well. The higher the multiplier that you use, the more points that you’ll earn, and you’ll need it when you hit some of the more demanding Milestones. For example, if you’re rolling using the x10 Multiplier, any points that you earn from Pickups will be multiplied by 10, so you can burn through this event faster than ever.

The Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis event runs from June 6 until June 8, 2024, so be sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your list to take advantage of the Community Chest. You’ll get more dice and rewards from this, so find out how to add more players to get more rewards.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

