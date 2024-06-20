The Monopoly GO Row Rally logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background
Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out what exciting rewards await you in this new tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 11:59 am

Ready to row, row, row our boats into a gentle stream of prizes during the Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament? So are we, so let’s get ready for this exciting new tournament and find out what kind of rewards are waiting for us.

All Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find out what prizes are waiting for you during the Row Rally Tournament, as well as how much work you’ll need to put in to get them. Let’s prepare our boats for this challenging torrent, and roll the dice for big prizes.

Row Rally LevelRow Rally PointsRow Rally Rewards
155 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8250 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
9225 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice
14425 PointsCash
15500 Points20-Minute Rent Frenzy
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,500 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice

It seems like cash rules everything around us, as there are plenty of cash prizes during this Tournament. We can also claim up to 3,440 Dice during this particular event, so make sure that you’re always rolling. If you find yourself running low on dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page to always have some spares lying around — it’s updated daily, so there are always more dice to get.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

Ready to row your way to the finish line? Be sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces often to ensure that you’re getting plenty of points. Since the ongoing Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event also requires you to land on Railroad spaces for points, you can knock out two birds with one stone. Depending on the mini-game you get when landing on the Railroad space, you’ll earn a varying number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

Looking to make the most out of this event? Be sure to roll with a multiplier whenever possible. Depending on how much of a multiplier you’re using, you’ll find that your points will be multiplied by that amount. For example, let’s say you get super lucky and get a Bankrupt while rolling with the x20 multiplier enabled. You’ll earn 320 points rather than just 16. That’s a lot of points toward completing this challenge.

Be sure you also know how to add new friends to Monopoly GO to take advantage of everything that the game has to offer. Things like the Community Chest will require a stacked friends list, so get ready to recruit your pals to play Monopoly GO with you.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

