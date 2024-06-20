Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Ready to row, row, row our boats into a gentle stream of prizes during the Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament? So are we, so let’s get ready for this exciting new tournament and find out what kind of rewards are waiting for us.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find out what prizes are waiting for you during the Row Rally Tournament, as well as how much work you’ll need to put in to get them. Let’s prepare our boats for this challenging torrent, and roll the dice for big prizes.

Row Rally Level Row Rally Points Row Rally Rewards 1 55 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 250 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 Points 175 Dice 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points 250 Dice 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points 20-Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,500 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice

It seems like cash rules everything around us, as there are plenty of cash prizes during this Tournament. We can also claim up to 3,440 Dice during this particular event, so make sure that you’re always rolling. If you find yourself running low on dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page to always have some spares lying around — it’s updated daily, so there are always more dice to get.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

Ready to row your way to the finish line? Be sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces often to ensure that you’re getting plenty of points. Since the ongoing Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event also requires you to land on Railroad spaces for points, you can knock out two birds with one stone. Depending on the mini-game you get when landing on the Railroad space, you’ll earn a varying number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



Looking to make the most out of this event? Be sure to roll with a multiplier whenever possible. Depending on how much of a multiplier you’re using, you’ll find that your points will be multiplied by that amount. For example, let’s say you get super lucky and get a Bankrupt while rolling with the x20 multiplier enabled. You’ll earn 320 points rather than just 16. That’s a lot of points toward completing this challenge.

Be sure you also know how to add new friends to Monopoly GO to take advantage of everything that the game has to offer. Things like the Community Chest will require a stacked friends list, so get ready to recruit your pals to play Monopoly GO with you.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy