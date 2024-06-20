Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Ready to row, row, row our boats into a gentle stream of prizes during the Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament? So are we, so let’s get ready for this exciting new tournament and find out what kind of rewards are waiting for us.
All Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find out what prizes are waiting for you during the Row Rally Tournament, as well as how much work you’ll need to put in to get them. Let’s prepare our boats for this challenging torrent, and roll the dice for big prizes.
|Row Rally Level
|Row Rally Points
|Row Rally Rewards
|1
|55 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|90 Points
|70 Dice
|4
|130 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|110 Points
|80 Dice
|6
|150 Points
|Cash
|7
|200 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|8
|250 Points
|15-Minute Mega Heist
|9
|225 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|10
|275 Points
|175 Dice
|
|11
|300 Points
|Cash
|12
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|13
|375 Points
|250 Dice
|14
|425 Points
|Cash
|15
|500 Points
|20-Minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|600 Points
|375 Dice
|17
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Points
|Cash
|19
|800 Points
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|21
|900 Points
|Cash
|22
|1,300 Points
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500 Points
|15-Minute Cash Grab
|24
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|25
|2,000 Points
|1,200 Dice
It seems like cash rules everything around us, as there are plenty of cash prizes during this Tournament. We can also claim up to 3,440 Dice during this particular event, so make sure that you’re always rolling. If you find yourself running low on dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page to always have some spares lying around — it’s updated daily, so there are always more dice to get.
How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Row Rally Tournament
Ready to row your way to the finish line? Be sure that you’re landing on Railroad Spaces often to ensure that you’re getting plenty of points. Since the ongoing Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event also requires you to land on Railroad spaces for points, you can knock out two birds with one stone. Depending on the mini-game you get when landing on the Railroad space, you’ll earn a varying number of points:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 8 Points
- Large – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
Looking to make the most out of this event? Be sure to roll with a multiplier whenever possible. Depending on how much of a multiplier you’re using, you’ll find that your points will be multiplied by that amount. For example, let’s say you get super lucky and get a Bankrupt while rolling with the x20 multiplier enabled. You’ll earn 320 points rather than just 16. That’s a lot of points toward completing this challenge.
Be sure you also know how to add new friends to Monopoly GO to take advantage of everything that the game has to offer. Things like the Community Chest will require a stacked friends list, so get ready to recruit your pals to play Monopoly GO with you.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.