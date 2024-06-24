Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor Rewards, Milestones & Tips

The spotlight is on us again, now that the Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor event has gone live. Let’s find out what fantastic rewards await us during this event and what we’ll need to do to claim them all.
All Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find a list of all available rewards that can be claimed during the Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor event and the number of points needed to claim them all. It will be a fantastic showing, so be prepared to take center stage while rolling the dice and prepare for a fun time.
|Showtime Splendor Level
|Showtime Splendor Points
|Showtime Splendor Rewards
|1
|10 Points
|70 Tokens
|2
|25 Points
|30 Dice
|3
|40 Points
|Cash
|4
|110 Points
|120 Tokens
|5
|50 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|75 Points
|50 Dice
|7
|100 Points
|100 Tokens
|8
|300 Points
|150 Dice
|9
|90 Points
|100 Tokens
|10
|100 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|
|11
|125 Points
|Cash
|12
|850 Points
|350 Dice
|13
|125 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|14
|150 Points
|100 Tokens
|15
|180 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|16
|1,600 Points
|600 Dice
|17
|200 Points
|Cash
|18
|250 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|275 Points
|Cash
|20
|2,750 Points
|900 Dice
|
|21
|325 Points
|180 Tokens
|22
|275 Points
|Cash
|23
|400 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|1,100 Points
|400 Dice
|25
|550 Points
|250 Tokens
|26
|700 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|4,000 Points
|1,300 Dice
|28
|950 Points
|Cash
|29
|1,300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|1,700 Points
|650 Dice
|
|31
|1,900 Points
|400 Tokens
|32
|4,800 Points
|1,800 Dice
|33
|3,250 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|34
|1,600 Points
|350 Tokens
|35
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|36
|6,500 Points
|2,100 Dice
|37
|2,750 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|4,000 Points
|600 Tokens
|39
|5,500 Points
|Cash
|40
|8,750 Points
|2,800 Dice
|41
|3,250 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|42
|4,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|43
|15,000 Points
|6,500 Dice
With a total of 43 tiers, we’re going to have to work hard if we want to claim the 17,630 earnable Dice during this event. Some of these points are higher than we’ve ever seen them before, so it’s a good thing that we have three days to work through all of these tiers. If you’re looking for more dice to keep on rolling, be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as it’s updated with new links for more codes.
How to Earn Points During the Showtime Splendor Event in Monopoly GO
Looking to bring home the first prize during the Showtime Splendor event? Make sure that you’re aiming for Chance Spaces, Community Chest Spaces, and Railroad Spaces. While you’re working your way around the board getting pickups during the Aqua Partners event, you’ll need to land on these spaces if you’re hoping to grab some points.
Much like other events, you’ll want to ensure that you’re rolling with a good Multiplier during this one, as well. You’ll earn plenty of points this way, and you’ll find yourself working up the Milestones list rather quickly this way. With plenty of rewards requiring thousands of points, you’ll need to earn as many as possible, as quickly as you can.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.