Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to show off your hidden talents during the Showtime Splendor event.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jun 24, 2024 10:40 am

The spotlight is on us again, now that the Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor event has gone live. Let’s find out what fantastic rewards await us during this event and what we’ll need to do to claim them all.

All Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all available rewards that can be claimed during the Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor event and the number of points needed to claim them all. It will be a fantastic showing, so be prepared to take center stage while rolling the dice and prepare for a fun time.

Showtime Splendor LevelShowtime Splendor PointsShowtime Splendor Rewards
110 Points70 Tokens
225 Points30 Dice
340 PointsCash
4110 Points120 Tokens
550 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
675 Points50 Dice
7100 Points100 Tokens
8300 Points150 Dice
990 Points100 Tokens
10100 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11125 PointsCash
12850 Points350 Dice
13125 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
14150 Points100 Tokens
15180 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
161,600 Points600 Dice
17200 PointsCash
18250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19275 PointsCash
202,750 Points900 Dice
21325 Points180 Tokens
22275 PointsCash
23400 PointsPink Sticker Pack
241,100 Points400 Dice
25550 Points250 Tokens
26700 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
274,000 Points1,300 Dice
28950 PointsCash
291,300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
301,700 Points650 Dice
311,900 Points400 Tokens
324,800 Points1,800 Dice
333,250 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
341,600 Points350 Tokens
353,000 PointsCash
366,500 Points2,100 Dice
372,750 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
384,000 Points600 Tokens
395,500 PointsCash
408,750 Points2,800 Dice
413,250 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
424,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
4315,000 Points6,500 Dice

With a total of 43 tiers, we’re going to have to work hard if we want to claim the 17,630 earnable Dice during this event. Some of these points are higher than we’ve ever seen them before, so it’s a good thing that we have three days to work through all of these tiers. If you’re looking for more dice to keep on rolling, be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as it’s updated with new links for more codes.

How to Earn Points During the Showtime Splendor Event in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to bring home the first prize during the Showtime Splendor event? Make sure that you’re aiming for Chance Spaces, Community Chest Spaces, and Railroad Spaces. While you’re working your way around the board getting pickups during the Aqua Partners event, you’ll need to land on these spaces if you’re hoping to grab some points.

Much like other events, you’ll want to ensure that you’re rolling with a good Multiplier during this one, as well. You’ll earn plenty of points this way, and you’ll find yourself working up the Milestones list rather quickly this way. With plenty of rewards requiring thousands of points, you’ll need to earn as many as possible, as quickly as you can.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.
