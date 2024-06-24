Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor Rewards, Milestones & Tips

The spotlight is on us again, now that the Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor event has gone live. Let’s find out what fantastic rewards await us during this event and what we’ll need to do to claim them all.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all available rewards that can be claimed during the Monopoly GO Showtime Splendor event and the number of points needed to claim them all. It will be a fantastic showing, so be prepared to take center stage while rolling the dice and prepare for a fun time.

Showtime Splendor Level Showtime Splendor Points Showtime Splendor Rewards 1 10 Points 70 Tokens 2 25 Points 30 Dice 3 40 Points Cash 4 110 Points 120 Tokens 5 50 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 75 Points 50 Dice 7 100 Points 100 Tokens 8 300 Points 150 Dice 9 90 Points 100 Tokens 10 100 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 125 Points Cash 12 850 Points 350 Dice 13 125 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 14 150 Points 100 Tokens 15 180 Points Orange Sticker Pack 16 1,600 Points 600 Dice 17 200 Points Cash 18 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 275 Points Cash 20 2,750 Points 900 Dice 21 325 Points 180 Tokens 22 275 Points Cash 23 400 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 1,100 Points 400 Dice 25 550 Points 250 Tokens 26 700 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Points 1,300 Dice 28 950 Points Cash 29 1,300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 1,700 Points 650 Dice 31 1,900 Points 400 Tokens 32 4,800 Points 1,800 Dice 33 3,250 Points Purple Sticker Pack 34 1,600 Points 350 Tokens 35 3,000 Points Cash 36 6,500 Points 2,100 Dice 37 2,750 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 4,000 Points 600 Tokens 39 5,500 Points Cash 40 8,750 Points 2,800 Dice 41 3,250 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 42 4,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 43 15,000 Points 6,500 Dice

With a total of 43 tiers, we’re going to have to work hard if we want to claim the 17,630 earnable Dice during this event. Some of these points are higher than we’ve ever seen them before, so it’s a good thing that we have three days to work through all of these tiers. If you’re looking for more dice to keep on rolling, be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as it’s updated with new links for more codes.

Related: Monopoly GO Aqua Partners Event Rewards & Milestones – Listed

How to Earn Points During the Showtime Splendor Event in Monopoly GO

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to bring home the first prize during the Showtime Splendor event? Make sure that you’re aiming for Chance Spaces, Community Chest Spaces, and Railroad Spaces. While you’re working your way around the board getting pickups during the Aqua Partners event, you’ll need to land on these spaces if you’re hoping to grab some points.

Much like other events, you’ll want to ensure that you’re rolling with a good Multiplier during this one, as well. You’ll earn plenty of points this way, and you’ll find yourself working up the Milestones list rather quickly this way. With plenty of rewards requiring thousands of points, you’ll need to earn as many as possible, as quickly as you can.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy