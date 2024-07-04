My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 428 Release Date and Time

After a decade in serialization, My Hero Academia is approaching its end and one of its last additions will be Chapter 428. So you don’t miss out on any of the events as they unfold, here is the release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 428.

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 428 Release?

Screenshot via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will arrive on July 21 at 7 am PT according to leaks that appeared online alongside Chapter 427. These leaks claim that there will be one final break week before the series ends and it comes in the leadup to Chapter 428.

When it arrives you can check out My Hero Academia Chapter 428 for free on Viz Media’s website or through the Shonen Jump app. If you need to catch up, chapters 427 and 426 will also be available for free, but if you need to go back further then a subscription will be required.

This will be one of the final chapters for My Hero Academia as it approaches its conclusion with Chapter 430. The last chapters will continue the series Epilogue as we tie off loose ends and continue to learn the fates of the heroes and villains we’ve followed throughout the series.

It’s unclear exactly who will be highlighted in Chapter 428 as we’ve seen with previous chapters that there are typical multiple stars in each one, but expect to learn more when Chapter 427 officially lands on July 7.

2024 is the biggest year for My Hero Academia yet, and perhaps ever with the manga coming to an end. Not only are we getting the final chapters of the manga, but Season 7 of the anime is also in full swing bringing one of the most incredible arc to the screen.

Should there be any changes or delays for the release of My Hero Academia Chapter 428 rest assured that this post will be updated so feel free to check back at a later date to stay in the loop.

