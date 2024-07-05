What Descendant Should You Unlock First in The First Descendant?

Choosing your first character to unlock in The First Descendant can be much more difficult than it initially seems. Here’s the best character to unlock first in The First Descendant.

Which Character Should You Unlock First in The First Descendant?

With 14 Descendants and 5 Ultimate variants available, players can either purchase these particular characters or grind until they unlock them. No matter which Descendant you started the game with, you can also unlock the others at a later time.

The first Descendant you unlock should be in a different element than the Descendant you chose initially. If you chose Lepic, you should opt for Viessa. And if you picked Viessa, you should select Lepic. If you selected Ajax, either of the other two starting Descendants is a good choice.

This is because Void Fragments can only be broken with certain elements. Void Fragments, especially early on, require either Fire, Ice, or Electricity to break. Because Bunny is a guaranteed Descendant, your best bet is a low-research cost Descendant like Viessa or Lepin. Though for Fire Descendants you can opt to go for a higher-tier choice like Blair if you have the time or the Caliber.

Having a diverse array of elements in your arsenal will help you tackle dungeon Colossus as well. Viessa, for example, is great against Stunning Beauty while Lepin and Bunny are less effective.

But once you have your elements covered, there are quite a few other Descendants to choose from. We’ll evaluate each one below.

If You Like to Tank, Ajax Is Your Man

If you’re hoping for someone with great defensive capabilities, Ajax is the one to choose. He’s got a variety of excellent skills that can save yourself or your teammates in a pinch, and offers the best look of the starting three, in my humble opinion. If you’ve got a weak spot for cool armor and love to have the ability to hide behind a shield when needed, go for Ajax.

Lepic Is a Great Starter, and Great Down the Line

With high base HP and great MP, Lepic is a perfect choice if you love to run and gun. You shouldn’t have to worry about falling on the front line if you’re planning on using this particular Descendant, especially if you’re planning on putting his active and passive skills to the test. If you want to pick someone who is never going to fail you on the frontlines, Lepic is your man.

Viessa Is Cold as Ice, and Packs Quite a Punch

As the final free Descendant that players have access to, Viessa is a great choice for those who are hoping to utilize their skills on the battlefield. One advantage that Viessa brings over her other free warriors is the fact that she can freeze her enemies where they stand using her Active Skills, giving herself or her teammates the perfect opportunity to take down anything standing in their path. If you want to be a great solo player or plan on playing with a team, Viessa is a great option.

Jayber Brings Technology to the Forefront

Jayber is one of the more interesting Descendants in the game, seeing as he relies on his technological advancements to bring pain to his opponents. Utilizing turrets among other fantastic pieces of technology, players who love to let their tech do the talking while providing ample backup should work to start unlocking Jayber as soon as they possibly can.

Freyna Uses Aoe and Poison to Her Advantage

If you’re not content causing damage to just one enemy at a time, then you should start working toward unlocking Freyna first. She uses the power of poison to take down her enemies, with plenty of AoE attacks that can wipe out multiple foes at once. Not only that, but her poison will provide chip damage that can prove invaluable during tense firefights.

Gley Heals and Deals Plenty of Powerful Damage

Looking to completely own the battlefield from the moment you step into it? Gley might be the best option for you overall. With plenty of powerful active skills, Frenzied taking the top spot in my eyes, Gley can cause tremendous amounts of damage. If you’re planning on taking on the Void Intercept Battles, she may be the ultimate weapon in these situations.

Sharen Sneaks Through the Shadows With Shocking Results

Do you just love using the power of electricity, all while sneaking through the shadows with Active Camouflage? Work toward unlocking Sharen, as she offers a powerful AoE attack that can wipe out enemies in the form of her Cutoff Beam while allowing you the chance to sneak up on your enemies using Active Camouflage. Do not, however, that if you attack anyone while you’re cloaked, it ends straight away so use this skill with caution.

Blair Can Ignite a Magic User’s Heart

If utilizing the power of flames mixed with the sheer power of raw firepower sounds like a dream come true, then Blair should be the first character you try to unlock. With not only powerful AoE attacks but a variety of other skills that can just decimate the opponents you encounter, he may have just rocketed toward the top of your unlock list. Give him a try if you want pure face-melting fun.

Valby Mixes Speed and Power for a Great Descendant

The zones in The First Descendant can be rather large, and if you’re hoping to pick up the pace with someone besides Bunny, Valby may be your perfect pick. She can do some decent damage against large pools of enemies, all while using her Clean Up Skill to not only cover a large portion of ground in a split-second but cause a trail of damage to anyone that happens to be in her way. Looking for versatility and damage potential? Get to work unlocking The Shape of Water as fast as you can.

Kyle Is More Than a Magnetic Personality, He’s the Ultimate Decoy

With one of the highest Shield and HP pools in the game, Kyle may seem like nothing more than just a beefcake that can take plenty of hits. Once you start messing around with his Active Skills, you’ll learn that he’s a force to be reckoned with. He can send enemies flying away, draw the aggro to himself, and even take to the skies to deliver some swift justice to these creepy enemies. He’s a perfect team member for those who love to take the lead in a battle.

Esiemo Doesn’t Walk Away From Explosions, He Causes Them

If you love the idea of just blowing the everliving lights out of your enemies with a variety of fantastical explosive devices, then Esiemo should be first on your unlock list. With all of his Active Skills providing some sort of explosive damage, he’s going to be great to have when you’re getting surrounded by the enemies that you’ve sworn to eliminate. Plus, he’s just a blast to control and use, pun fully intended.

Enzo Is a Great Support Hero Who Thrives in the Middle of Battle

While Enzo may not have the most HP, Defense, or Shield capabilities, he’s got plenty of skills that will make him one of the most useful Descendants that you can use. With the ability to buff his shields, as well as a skill that will provide you with nearly unlimited ammo, he’s going to be fantastic to have on your side during the bullet-sponge bosses in the Void Intercepter Battles. He’s always got a restock just around the corner.

Yujin Is for Healers and Works Great for Teams

If you’ve got teammates who won’t stop getting wiped out during Void Interceptor Battles, or you find yourself running low on health yourself rather often, then Yujin may be the one to start working toward as one of the first Descendants to unlock in The First Descendant. As a healer, he can not only heal himself but can also work on getting the team back in tip-top shape once again. Not only that, but he provides some decent firepower, making him a great member to have in any squad.

Should You Buy or Grind to Unlock Descendants in The First Descendant?

This is a bit of a loaded question, as players who need to get their hands on their favorite character right away are likely going to just straight up purchase them. If you’re patient and have plenty of time to spare, however, you can always work toward unlocking these particular characters. Do note, however, that this method could take some time, and you may need to repeat missions over again to finally get all of the parts you need. It’s a free-to-play game, so there is bound to be some somewhat aggressive monetization under the shiny hood.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

