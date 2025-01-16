When Do The Thing & Human Torch Release in Marvel Rivals?

With the introduction of Season 1 in Marvel Rivals, NetEase has finally brought The Fantastic Four into the fray, but not all of them. If you’re wondering when The Thing and Human Torch are coming to Marvel Rivals, here’s what you need to know.

It’s highly likely that The Thing and Human Torch will be available in Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21 or Feb. 28.

Season 1 started on Jan. 10, and since NetEase has confirmed that the two characters will release about six to seven weeks after the start of Season 1, we can conclude that they’ll be added to the game on the 21st or the 28th.

The first half of Season 1 added Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to the roster. Mister Fantastic is a fun duelist character to use, while Invisible Woman is a strategist, who requires a bit more finesse. It’s likely that The Thing and Human Torch will probably fill the vanguard and duelist roles when they eventually get added to the game.

Season 1 also added new maps, game modes, events, and of course, a new Battle Pass with plenty of new cosmetics for players to grind for. You can purchase the Luxury track of the Battle Pass to gain access to a bunch of skins, but there are also plenty of unlockables on the free track as well.

With all that said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the second half of Season 1 also came with even more maps and game modes related to the two new characters.

With all that said, I wouldn't be surprised if the second half of Season 1 also came with even more maps and game modes related to the two new characters.

