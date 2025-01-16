Forgot password
Image Source: NetEase
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Do The Thing & Human Torch Release in Marvel Rivals?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 10:20 pm

With the introduction of Season 1 in Marvel Rivals, NetEase has finally brought The Fantastic Four into the fray, but not all of them. If you’re wondering when The Thing and Human Torch are coming to Marvel Rivals, here’s what you need to know.

Marvel Rivals The Thing and Human Torch Estimated Release Date

It’s highly likely that The Thing and Human Torch will be available in Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21 or Feb. 28.

Season 1 started on Jan. 10, and since NetEase has confirmed that the two characters will release about six to seven weeks after the start of Season 1, we can conclude that they’ll be added to the game on the 21st or the 28th.

The first half of Season 1 added Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to the roster. Mister Fantastic is a fun duelist character to use, while Invisible Woman is a strategist, who requires a bit more finesse. It’s likely that The Thing and Human Torch will probably fill the vanguard and duelist roles when they eventually get added to the game.

Season 1 also added new maps, game modes, events, and of course, a new Battle Pass with plenty of new cosmetics for players to grind for. You can purchase the Luxury track of the Battle Pass to gain access to a bunch of skins, but there are also plenty of unlockables on the free track as well.

With all that said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the second half of Season 1 also came with even more maps and game modes related to the two new characters.

And that’s all you need to know about when The Thing and Human Torch are releasing in Marvel Rivals for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the meanings of SVP and Ace, and how the rank reset system works.

Marvel Rivals
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024.
