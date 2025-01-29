All Cursed Objects in Phasmophobia & How They Work

When it comes to identifying ghosts in Phasmophobia, you always want to make use of all the tools at your disposal, including the infamous Cursed Objects. They each come with a nefarious catch, however, so here is how all the Cursed Objects work in the game.

What Is a Cursed Object in Phasmophobia?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Cursed Objects (technically called “Cursed Possessions”) are unique items in Phasmophobia that are randomly generated on each map you play (depending on the game mode and/or your settings). To use them, you must find where they spawn and then “activate” them while on the premises.

While the equipment in the van you arrive with is designed to be entirely beneficial for your investigations, Cursed Objects provide “cheats” that each come with a caveat.

When you use a Cursed Object’s ability to do things such as immediately locate the ghost’s favorite room/area or buff your party, there is always a trade-off that handicaps you in some other way. You can lose large portions of sanity quickly, become temporarily blinded, or get caught off-guard by a surprise “cursed” hunt encounter.

So, it’s generally advised to use Cursed Objects very wisely, and in some situations, they can be better left alone. Be advised that Cursed Objects will not spawn at certain difficulty levels and in Challenge Mode.

How All Cursed Objects Work in Phasmophobia

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are seven different Cursed Objects currently found in Phasmophobia and they each have their own abilities and debilitating side effects.

One universal side effect that they all share in some way is a significant reduction in the user’s sanity. If you’re playing in a group, it is usually best not to be in close proximity to the player who uses the Cursed Object as there is a high chance for a “cursed hunt” to occur immediately afterward.

Cursed Hunts are mechanically the same as regular hunts, but they ignore your current sanity level and will still occur even if a regular hunt just ended prior. They’re also 20 seconds longer than regular hunts, so fleeing and/or hiding can be more challenging, depending on your set difficulty multiplier.

Below is a list of all Cursed Objects in Phasmophobia and how each works. If more Cursed Objects are added to the game in future patches, this list will be updated promptly.

Cursed Object Ability Tarot Cards 10 randomly generated cards that each grant a certain buff, debuff, or elicit more ghost activity.



**Certain cards such as “Death” can trigger a Cursed Hunt. Ouija Board Allows the player to directly communicate with the ghost by asking appropriate questions (e.g. – “Where are you?”, “Where is the bone?”, “What is my sanity?”).



**Specific Ouija Board Questions such as “Hide and Seek” can trigger a Cursed Hunt.

**If the Ouija Board shatters after use, a Cursed Hunt will start. Haunted Mirror Allows the player to see the ghost’s current favorite room/area by looking into the mirror.



**If the player looks at the mirror until it shatters a Cursed Hunt will start. Music Box Reveals the ghost’s current location by forcing it to appear in a special event when the music box is played.



**If the player uses the Music Box too long a Cursed Hunt will start. Summoning Circle Allows the player to summon and trap the ghost inside the circle by lighting the candles around it.



**Doing this will always trigger a Cursed Hunt afterward unless a Tier 3 Crucifix is placed on the circle. Voodoo Doll Allows the player to force ghost interactions by pressing each of the 10 pins inside the doll.



**If the pin inside the doll’s heart is pushed in, a Cursed Hunt will start. Monkey Paw Allows the player to ask for a certain amount of wishes (depending on difficulty) that can influence the ghost and/or the environment.



**Certain Monkey Paw Wishes can severely impair or trap the player for extended periods so choose wisely.

Best Cursed Objects to Use in Phasmphobia

In terms of the best Cursed Objects to use in Phasmophobia, certain ones pose less risk than others and are generally safer to use in various situations.

Remember that the availability of Cursed Objects always depends on your chosen game mode or difficulty settings.

Haunted Mirror

Screenshot via The Escapist

The Haunted Mirror is, by far, the safest Cursed Object to use in Phasmophobia and arguably yields the most benefit with the least risk.

It reveals the ghost’s current favorite room/area, and if you’re at least somewhat familiar with the layout of the map you’re playing on, this allows you to locate the ghost quickly and use the bulk of your initial set-up time on hauling in equipment to gather evidence.

Otherwise, if you’re playing on a bigger map and are having a difficult time finding the ghost on your own, this can help solve that issue.

Remember not to use the mirror for more than a few seconds, as the longer you use it, the lower your sanity will drop, and if the mirror shatters, a Cursed Hunt will trigger.

Ouija Board

Screenshot by The Escapist

As the first Cursed Object ever added to Phasmophobia, the Ouija Board remains one of the most reliable ones to use. Like the Haunted Mirror, it can help reveal the ghost’s exact location by asking it directly.

Also, if you’re looking to get the “Perfect Investigation” bonus, it can reveal the bone’s spawn location as well, saving you a lot of time looking through several rooms while evading ghost hunts.

Voodoo Doll

Screenshot via The Escapist

While it may seem like a menacing choice, the Voodoo Doll is also very useful, particularly if you’re having a hard time getting the ghost to perform interactions for evidence. Each pin you push in grants an interaction with debris objects or equipment such as the EMF Reader or Ultraviolent prints.

However, be careful not to push the pin into the doll’s heart as that will trigger a Cursed Hunt.

That concludes how all Cursed Objects work in Phasmophobia. Make sure to search The Escapist for the latest guides and news on the game, including the Phasmophobia 2025 Roadmap & Preview.

Phasmophobia is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

