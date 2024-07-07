How To Solve My AI Assistant Is Such a Dadd-E Puzzle in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Besides taking big commissions in Zenless Zone Zero, you can also accept small requests, such as “My AI Assistant is Such a Dadd-E.” In this side quest, you must solve several puzzles and help an AI named Dadd-E navigate inside a Hollow.

ZZZ Experiencing Dadd-E Puzzle Solution

The My AI Assistant is Such a Dadd-E side quest consists of six chessboard puzzles where you need to aid the robot in moving through a Hollow. At the end of the mission, you also need to fight a group of monsters to exit the dungeon.

Dadd-E Puzzle 1

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first puzzle in Experiencing Dadd-E is the easiest one since it’s only a tutorial. You just need to make a path shaped like a number two to get all the Gear Coins and reach the endpoint.

Dadd-E Puzzle 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second puzzle in Experiencing Dadd-E is a bit more difficult. If you press the red switch, you can access a hidden room containing a Gear Coin. Unfortunately, this will make your position with the AI different.

Head to the right until you reach the corner. Go down two rooms and then turn to the left. Once you press the switch, go left, and then head down. Afterward, you need to head up to your first spot. Then you can go right and then down until you reach the corner. Finally, just turn left until you reach the finish line.

Dadd-E Puzzle 3

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third Experiencing Dadd-E puzzle is a lot more challenging than previous ones. This time, your route is shaped like the number nine, while the AI’s route is zero. Most players won’t be able to grab the upper Gear Coin on the bottom left, but here is the correct solution:

Go down two rooms and then head right. Afterward, go down again two rooms. Then, you need to return to your initial spot. This time, turn right and then down. Finally, you can go to the endpoint.

Dadd-E Puzzle 4

Screenshot by The Escapist

The difficulty increases further when you try to solve the fourth Dadd-E puzzle in ZZZ. Besides having different route shapes, you also need to unlock a room by pressing the red switch. Here are the steps you must take to solve this challenge:

Go down two rooms and then turn right. Move up until you reach the corner and then turn left one room. Return to the corner and then head down to the bottom right room. Move to the left, press the switch, and then go up again. Once you reach the corner, go down, and turn left until you reach the endpoint.

Dadd-E Puzzle 5

Screenshot by The Escapist

The fifth Dadd-E puzzle is much more challenging despite not having any switches. To get all the Gear Coins in this level, you must follow these steps:

Turn to the right and then go down two rooms. Turn left, up, and then right; you will reach the upper right corner. Then, you need to head down two rooms and go up again. This time, you need to turn left and then down. Finally, head right, down, and left to reach the final room.

Dadd-E Puzzle 6

Screenshot by The Escapist

After several difficult puzzles, the last challenge is much easier to solve. This time, there are no Gear Coins on your side; only the AI needs to pick up the item. The shapes of your two paths are also quite similar so the route is simpler.

Head right until you reach the corner. Go down two rooms and turn left. Turn right and then go down again. Finally, just head to the left to solve the puzzle.

Afterward, you will enter a battle where you must fight two waves of Hollow monsters. Luckily, there are no elite enemies, and as long as you’re at the recommended level, you can beat them easily.

In the last section, you just need to collect all of your rewards. If you manage to grab all the Gear Coins, you will get four treasure chests. Just make your way around the board and go to the exit to complete the mission.

That’s the end of our guide for the Experiencing Dadd-E puzzles. For more Zenless Zone Zero content, you can check out our posts on how to get 180 Free Pulls and the best build for Billy.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

