Metaphor ReFantazio Mausoleum Walkthrough

The first time you enter the Mausoleum in Metaphor: Refantazio, you won’t be able to access the rest of the area. You may think that you need to find a key somewhere, but you actually have to wait and revisit this place later.

How To Complete Mausoleum in Metaphor ReFantazio

You can access the Mausoleum dungeon in Metaphor: Refantazio after you have obtained the Gauntlet Runner. That means you’ll be able to explore this dungeon at the end of June and July. Note that you won’t be able to access it once August starts.

There are two side quests that you can complete in this dungeon: A Haunted Heirloom and Skullduggery. You can start A Haunted Heirloom by speaking to the Resentful Noble at Sunlumeo Street. He will ask you to retrieve an item that you can get after beating the boss. On the other hand, the Skullduggery mission can be triggered by speaking to the soldier standing at the entrance of the Mausoleum. He will ask you to defeat the skeleton monsters in this area.

When you enter the Mausoleum for the second time, you will notice that both locked doors are now open. The second iron gate on the right will still be locked, but it’s meant to be a shortcut that you can open later. For now, you need to head to the right. Your goal is to reach the boss’s room, but it is locked, and you need to find the key. Unfortunately, it is broken into two parts, but you can find both inside two treasure chests in this dungeon.

Enemy Weaknesses

There are several types of monsters you can encounter inside this dungeon. Here are their weaknesses:

Green Slime: Fire and Lightning

Red Slime: Lightning

Skeleton Soldier: Light

Spekto: Fire

Here are the classes that I recommend you use:

Protagonist: Healer

Strohl: Mage

Hulkenberg: Knight

Mage and Healer are a good combo since they can buff each other abilities. This will allow you to unlock several combo attacks that can cast AoE magic. Of course, this will consume your MP so ensure you have some items that can recover this resource.

How To Find Catacomb Key

So, there are two parts of the Chipped Key that you need to find, and both of them are located on the lowest floor of this dungeon. Note that this area is filled with enemies. You don’t have to fight them all. Just sprint past them and avoid their attack. This will ensure you have ample MP when you face the boss.

To get the first Catacomb Chipped Key, you need to head toward the big chamber in the northwest. There will be three doors leading to different paths. The one in the center will lead you to the boss room, while the right and left ones will bring you to the areas containing the treasure chests.

The left Mausoleum area is particularly challenging since there are a ton of slime monsters. I suggest just sprinting past them and heading toward the treasure chest. The right zone is easier, and you can grab the upper part from the chest at the end of the hall. Both areas will have a shortcut door leading you to the boss arena, so you don’t need to run back through the monsters again.

How To Beat Kadablich in Metaphor ReFantazio

The final boss of the Mausoleum dungeon in Metaphor: ReFantazio is an undead mage named Kadablich. Three soldiers will aid him, and I suggest killing the mobs first since they can heal the boss by sacrificing themselves.

The boss can use various dark magic and can inflict a Hex status effect on your party. On the one hand, having a Healer is great since this class can dish out Light magic and heal negative status effects. On the other hand, this Archetype is weak against dark magic. That’s why having a Knight is crucial so that Hulkenberg can draw attention to herself.

Since your enemies are undead, they are weak against Light magic. Besides casting Hama, you can also throw Holy Ossuary items at them to deal fixed damage. Using other elemental magic, except dark, also works on damaging Kadablich. I also recommend unlocking the Patra skill so you can remove the Hex effect from your party members.

Defeating the Mausoleum boss will reward you with these items:

Seer’s Earring

Weeping Blood Staff

Cheater’s Dice

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

