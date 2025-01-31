All Wonders in Civilization 7 Confirmed So Far (Civ 7)

Building your own structures can help to develop your Civilization, yes, but if you want to take it to the next level, you need to look into Wonders. Here’s a breakdown of every Wonder available in Civilization 7.
All Civilization 7 Wonders
Just like in previous games in the series, Wonders in Civilization 7 are broken up into different categories. Every Age in the game will come with its own Wonders, and we’ve listed them all below.
Antiquity Age
|Wonder
|Effect
|Placement
|Angkor Wat
|Adds Happiness. Increased Specialist Limit in this City.
|Adjacent to a River tile.
|Colosseum
|+3 Culture. +2 Happiness on Quarters in this City.
|Adjacent to a District.
|Colossus
|+3 Gold. +3 Resource Capacity in this Settlement. +1 Economic Attribute point.
|On Coast adjacent to land.
|Dur-Sharrukin
|+5 Science. Acts like a Fortified District. +3 Combat Strength to all Fortified Districts in all Settlements.
|On a Flat tile.
|Emile Bell
|Gain a Unique Endeavor, Ginseng Agreement, which grants Food in both Leaders’ Capital. +1 Diplomatic Attribute point.
|On a Rough tile.
|Gate of All Nations
|Adds Gold. Increased Support on all Wars.
|Adjacent to a District.
|Great Stele
|+200 Gold when you complete a Wonder in this City, including the Great Stele.
|On a Flat tile.
|Ha’among’a Maui
|+2 Culture. +1 Culture and Food on Fishing Boats in this Settlement. +1 Cultural Attribute point.
|On a Grassland or Tropical tile adjacent to Coast.
|Hanging Gardens
|+1 Food on Farms in this Settlement. +10% growth rate in all Cities. +1 Expansionist Attribute point.
|Adjacent to a River.
|Mausoleum of Theodoric
|+3 Production. +100% yields and HP from pillaging. +1 Militaristic Attribute point.
|Adjacent to Coast.
|Monks Mound
|Adds Food. Increased Resource Capacity in this City.
|Adjacent to a River tile.
|Mundo Perdido
|Increased Happiness and Science on Tropical tiles in this City.
|On a Tropical tile.
|Nalanda
|+3 Science. +1 Codex. Has 2 Codex slots. +1 Scientific Attribute point.
|On a Plains tile.
|Oracle
|Adds Culture. When gaining rewards from a Narrative Event, gain additional Culture per Age.
|On a Rough tile.
|Petra
|+2 Gold. +1 Gold and Production for every Desert tile in the Settlement.
|On a Desert tile.
|Pyramid of the Sun
|+3 Culture. +3 Culture on each Quarter in this Settlement.
|On a Flat tile adjacent to a District.
|Pyramids
|+1 Gold and Production on Minor and Navigable River tiles in this City.
|On a Desert tile adjacent to a Navigable River tile.
|Sanchi Stupa
|Adds Happiness. Increased Culture for excess Happiness in this City.
|On a Plains tile.
|Terracotta Army
|+2 Production. Grants a free Army Commander when built. +25% Army experience.
|On a Grassland tile.
|Weiyang Palace
|+6 Influence.
|On a Grassland tile.
Exploration Age
|Wonder
|Effects
|Placement
|Borobudur
|+3 Happinee. +2 Food and Happiness on Quarters.
|Adjacent to a Coast tile.
|Brihadeeswarar Temple
|+3 Influence. All Buildings with an active adjacency receive +1 Happiness adjacency with Navigable Rivers.
|On a Minor River or adjacent to a Navigable River.
|El Escorial
|+3 Happiness. Has 3 Relic Slots. +1 Settlement Limit. +4 Happiness on Cities within 7 tiles of this Wonder.
|On a Rough tile.
|Erdene Zuu
|Adds Culture. Whenever you create a Cavalry Unit, gain Culture equal to a percentage of its cost.
|On a Flat Plains, Flat Tundra, or Flat Desert tile.
|Forbidden City
|+2 Culture. +2 Culture and Gold on all Fortification Buildings in this Settlement.
|Adjacent to a District.
|Hale o Keawe
|+2 Culture. Constructing a Building on Coast grants Culture equal to 50% of its cost. Has 3 Relic Slots.
|Adjacent to a Coast tile, but not adjacent to a Tundra tile.
|House of Wisdom
|+3 Science. Gains 3 Relics. +2 Science on Great Works. Has 3 Great Works slots.
|Adjacent to an Urban tile.
|Machu Pichu
|+4 Gold. Increased Resource Capacity in this Settlement. +4 Culture and Gold on all tiles adjacent to this Wonder.
|On a Tropical Mountain tile.
|Notre Dame
|+4 Happiness. All Specialists provide +3 Culture during Celebrations. Start a Celebration immediately upon completion.
|Adjacent to a River tile and a District.
|Serpent Mount
|+4 Influence. +3 Science and +2 Production to all Unique Improvements.
|On a Grassland tile.
|Shwedagon Zedi Daw
|+4 Science. +2 Science on all Rural tiles in this Settlement that have at least 1 Happiness. +1 Wildcard Attribute point.
|Adjacent to a Lake.
|Tomb of Askia
|+2 Gold. +2 Resource Capacity in this Settlement. +2 Gold and Production in this City for every Resource assigned to it.
|On a Desert tile.
|White Tower
|Adds Happiness. Increased Happiness in this Settlement for every Unique Tradition slotted in your Government.
|Adjacent to a City Hall.
Modern Age
|Wonder
|Effects
|Placement
|Brandenburg Gate
|Production Base. This Settlement suffers no Happiness penalty from War Weariness. Increased Happiness in conquered Settlements.
|Adjacent to a District.
|Chengde Mountain Resort
|Gold Base. Increased Culture for every other Civilization with which you have a Trade Route with.
|Adjacent to a Mountain tile.
|Dogo Onsen
|Happiness Base. This City gains Population during a Celebration.
|Adjacent to a Coast tile.
|Doi Suthep
|+4 Influence. +5 Culture and Gold for every City-State you are Suzerain of.
|On a Rough tile.
|Eiffel Tower
|Increased Culture and Happiness on Districts in this City.
|Adjacent to a District.
|Hermitage
|Culture Base. Increased Culture in Cities that have a Great Work slotted.
|On a Tundra tile.
|Muzibu Azaala Mpanga
|+4 Food. +2 Food on all Lake tiles. +2 Culture and Happiness on all Lake tiles in this Settlement.
|Adjacent to a Lake tile.
|Oxford University
|TBD
|TBD
|Palacio de Bellas Artes
|Culture Base. Increased Happiness on Great Works. Increased Happiness in this City. Comes with Great Works slots.
|Adjacent to an Urban District.
|Red Fort
|TBD
|TBD
|Statue of Liberty
|Happiness Base. Spawns a set number of Migrant Units, which are Civilian Units that can trigger a Growth Event in Settlements. Increased Resource Capacity in this Settlement. Increased Gold and Production in this City for every Resource assigned to it.
|On a Coast tile adjacent to land.
|Taj Mahal
|TBD
|TBD
And those are all of the confirmed Wonders for Civilization 7. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all confirmed Leaders.
