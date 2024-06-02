Best Sethos Teams in Genshin Impact

Finding the best team for new characters is half the battle in Genshin Impact. The right team can make all the difference, so here are the best teams for Sethos, one of Genshin Impact‘s newest playable characters.

Recommended Videos

Sethos Aggravate Team

Sethos works best as a DPS character because of his abilities that center around his Elemental Mastery and his Electro type. The best teams can boost both of these to deal the highest possible damage.

One of Sethos’s best teams will incorporate Dendro users for Aggravate reactions:

Character Party Role Sethos Main DPS Nahida Sub DPS Fischl Support Baizhu Support

An Aggravate team will increase Setho’s Electro damage. Nahida will be able to release a constant flow of Dendro while giving the party an Elemental Mastery boost. The Elemental Mastery boost will be extra beneficial for Sethos as his Elemental Burst is tied to his Elemental Mastery level. Baizhu will be a great healer and Dendro provider even when he is off the field. Setho’s Elemental Skill will benefit from the Aggravate Team setup since the reaction will help him recover some Elemental Energy. Fischl’s role in the team will add continuous additional Electro attachment through her Elemental Skill.

A possible replacement for Baizhu would be Kazuha. While he isn’t a Dendro user, his Anemo will be able to boost Sethos’ Electro DMG and can add an additional Elemental Mastery boost.

Related: All Sethos Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Sethos Quickbloom Team

A Hyperbloom Team will also be a great setup for Sethos:

Character Party Role Sethos Main DPS Nahida Sub DPS Furina Support/Sub DPS Baizhu Support

This setup will take advantage of Sethos’ Elemental Skill ability, which allows him to regain some Elemental Energy through reactions like Hyperbloom and Aggravate. The Quickbloom setup will allow Aggravate and Quicken reactions to occur while some Hyperblooms will still trigger here and there. Furina is particularly great to have on the team as she will be able to deal large amounts of Elemental DMG even when off the field and her Elemental Burst will give DMG bonuses for the entire team.

An alternative for Furina is Xinqiu. He is also a great Support and DPS character who will be able to provide constant Hydro application through his Elemental Burst.

And that’s the best Sethos teams in Genshin Impact. To make sure Sethos is outfitted with the best artifacts and weapons, check out the Sethos build guide for all your character-building needs.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more