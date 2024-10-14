Metaphor ReFantazio Belega Corridor Walkthrough

One of the optional dungeons you can explore in Metaphor: ReFantazio is the Belega Corridor. While it’s not as big as the main dungeons, this area still contains various hidden rooms and treasures.

Recommended Videos

How To Complete Belega Corridor in Metaphor ReFantazio

Before you enter the Belega Corridor in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you need to be aware that one of the main enemies here is Goborns. This monster is extremely wary of magic users so make sure you are not using Healer or Mage Archetypes.

Another important feature of this dungeon is the crawling holes that you need to use to get to various sections. Some are hidden behind barrels, while others are out in the open. I suggest checking your map and seeing which corridors are close to each other. There is a chance that there might be a crawling hole that you can use.

This dungeon has three levels, with the boss being in the last room. Luckily, you don’t need to grab a key or use any mechanism to access it. However, you can grab one Golden Beetle from the basement floor. Since it’s located in an isolated hall, you need to crawl through a hole to reach it.

Related: All Neuras Relic Locations in Metaphor ReFantazio

Enemy Weaknesses

Screenshot by The Escapist

Here are all the monsters you can encounter in the Belega Corridor and their weaknesses:

Goborn: None

Vicious Hundo: Fire and Ice

Nocross: Wind

The main enemy type in this dungeon is Goborn. Unfortunately, they are not weak against any element or attack. However, you can try putting them to sleep since they seem quite susceptible to this status effect. Besides that, you will also encounter Vicious Hundo and Nocross, which have elemental weaknesses.

Here is the team composition that you can use:

Protagonist: Seeker

Strohl: Warrior

Hulkenberg: Gunner

If possible, you want to inherit the fire and ice magic from one of your characters. If they have learned the Mage class, this should be possible. Having a Gunner is also useful since this Archetype can use the sleep shot skill to put Goborn to sleep. If you still need to unlock it you can use the Knight class instead.

Related: How to Get All Endings in Metaphor ReFantazio

How To Beat Grotesque Guptauros

Screenshot by The Escapist

The final boss of the Belega Corridor is Grotesque Guptauros. You need to defeat this monster in order to complete A Bullish Embargo mission and start Brigitta’s bond. This enemy is weak against Ice and Pierce attack. Using Knight or Gunner is good since they can inflict Pierce damage.

On the other hand, you will need Blizza to inflict Ice damage. Unfortunately, this monster is similar to Goborn, and it is very wary of magic users. So you will need to inherit the ice magic and use other classes if you want to use Blizza in this fight. Should you bring a Mage, the boss will use the Charge skill, which can reinforce its attack.

The Jump Thrust Synthesis Skill is also a good ability to use since it can inflict a massive amount of Pierce damage. Other physical attacks also work, but they won’t deal as much damage. Beating the Grotesque Guptauros will reward you with the Falchion sword, which can be equipped by the Seeker class.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy