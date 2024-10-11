Metaphor ReFantazio “New Heroic Embodiment” Meaning Explained

There are quite a number of systems in Metaphor: ReFantazio that you have to get to grips with, and there are just a couple of terms that aren’t very well-explained. That’s where we come in. If you’re wondering what a new Heroic Embodiment means in Metaphor: ReFantazio, here’s what you need to know.

What Is “Ready to Acquire a New Heroic Embodiment” in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

When you max out a bond with a party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll see that they’ve also unlocked a new perk called Grand Fantasy. The perk desription simply states that they are now “ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.”

This won’t be pertinent to you until you’ve reached the Ancient Eldan Sanctum segment in the story, so if you want to stay as spoiler-free as possible, look away now. If not, read on.

After clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum and getting back on the true ending route, the Captain will unlock a new Royal Archetype called the Prince. From this point on, all party members with the Grand Fantasy perk will also be able to work towards unlocking a unique Royal Archetype in the Archetypes tree. It’ll be located on the top of the tree for each character.

All Royal Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Listed below are all of the Royal Archetypes in the game, along with the requirements to unlock them:

Royal Archetype Character Requirements Prince The Captain No requirements. You’ll unlock this as part of the story. Royal Swordsman Strohl Samurai rank 20

Warlord rank 20 Royal Knight Hulkenberg Paladin rank 20

Dark Knight rank 15

Elemental Master rank 15 Royal Thief Heismay Ninja rank 20

Dragoon rank 15

Tycoon rank 15 Royal Masked Dancer Junah Persona Master rank 20

Trickster rank 20 Royal Summoner Eupha Devil Summoner rank 20

Soul Hacker rank 20 Royal Berserker Basilio Destroyer rank 20

Martial Artist rank 20

Essentially, this means that you won’t be able to access a character’s Royal Archetype or new Heroic Embodiment until you’ve maxed out their Follower bond ranks. I’d definitely recommend prioritizing unlocking these, though, as they’re easily some of the best Archetypes for each character.

And that’s what “ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment” means in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

