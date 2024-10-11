Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Metaphor ReFantazio “New Heroic Embodiment” Meaning Explained

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 05:08 am

There are quite a number of systems in Metaphor: ReFantazio that you have to get to grips with, and there are just a couple of terms that aren’t very well-explained. That’s where we come in. If you’re wondering what a new Heroic Embodiment means in Metaphor: ReFantazio, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Is “Ready to Acquire a New Heroic Embodiment” in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

When you max out a bond with a party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll see that they’ve also unlocked a new perk called Grand Fantasy. The perk desription simply states that they are now “ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.”

This won’t be pertinent to you until you’ve reached the Ancient Eldan Sanctum segment in the story, so if you want to stay as spoiler-free as possible, look away now. If not, read on.

After clearing the Ancient Eldan Sanctum and getting back on the true ending route, the Captain will unlock a new Royal Archetype called the Prince. From this point on, all party members with the Grand Fantasy perk will also be able to work towards unlocking a unique Royal Archetype in the Archetypes tree. It’ll be located on the top of the tree for each character.

All Royal Archetypes in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Listed below are all of the Royal Archetypes in the game, along with the requirements to unlock them:

Royal ArchetypeCharacterRequirements
PrinceThe CaptainNo requirements. You’ll unlock this as part of the story.
Royal SwordsmanStrohlSamurai rank 20
Warlord rank 20
Royal KnightHulkenbergPaladin rank 20
Dark Knight rank 15
Elemental Master rank 15
Royal ThiefHeismayNinja rank 20
Dragoon rank 15
Tycoon rank 15
Royal Masked DancerJunahPersona Master rank 20
Trickster rank 20
Royal SummonerEuphaDevil Summoner rank 20
Soul Hacker rank 20
Royal BerserkerBasilioDestroyer rank 20
Martial Artist rank 20

Essentially, this means that you won’t be able to access a character’s Royal Archetype or new Heroic Embodiment until you’ve maxed out their Follower bond ranks. I’d definitely recommend prioritizing unlocking these, though, as they’re easily some of the best Archetypes for each character.

And that’s what “ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment” means in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin