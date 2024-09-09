Should You Pull for Cocoa in Sword of Convallaria? Answered

With XD Entertainment speeding up the banner schedule for the global version of Sword of Convallaria, your resources are going to be tight. So if you’re wondering whether you should pull for Cocoa in Sword of Convallaria, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is It Worth Pulling for Cocoa in Sword of Convallaria?

If you don’t have a good tank unit in Sword of Convallaria and you’re looking to replace Maitha, then yes, you should pull for Cocoa.

The reason why I’ve been recommending that you skip characters like Edda and Simona even though they’re both so strong is because if you’ve rerolled your account, you should already have some solid DPS units like Gloria, Beryl, or Col. On the other hand, the tank class has been feeling a little lacking since launch. Most players, like myself, are likely saddled with Maitha, and while she is serviceable, she’s probably going to be the weak link of your party composition.

Enter Cocoa, who comes with an extremely strong kit that can help you fill your tanking needs, and also provide buffs to your party, and debuff your foes. So yeah, even if you’re F2P, it’s definitely worth considering picking Cocoa just so you can finally complete your team with a proper tank. That being said, I should warn you that Cocoa is a heavy investment character, and you do need to commit to getting her to five stars in order to get the most out of her. This means either shelling out the pulls for her dupes, or being willing to just farm her Memory Shards for a long period of time.

Is Cocoa Good?

I mean, if you haven’t already gathered from all that preamble, then yeah, Cocoa is great. Her main gimmick is being able to heal allies, and also potentially giving them the Happiness buff, which reduces their NRG consumption by 1, which is huge. The issue with this is that at star level 1, she only has a 30% chance of giving an ally Happiness. As you star her up, she’ll eventually be able to buff two allies, and Happiness becomes a guaranteed buff when she’s maxed out.

In addition to that, she’s also able to inflict P.DEF Down II and SPD Down II on single-target foes, making her an excellent pick for boss levels, and just general utility. Cocoa pretty much checks all the boxes as a solid party tank, and you won’t go wrong with her.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Cocoa in Sword of Convallaria.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy