The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 3 release date is actually top secret and classified information. That means we can’t share it. Well, we’re not meant to, but we’re going to anyway because we just can’t help it.

Recommended Videos

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 3 release date is July 23. That feels like ages away, but it’s actually only seven days after the last episode released. It does feel longer for this anime, though, because it’s only half the length of most of the anime people will watch. However, it’s still absolutely stellar, so don’t miss out.

Related: The Fable Episode 15 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 2?

Things kick off with Mira seemingly shaking down a chef for some pudding. We’ve all been there. We then see Mira meet up with Byakuya and hand over the pudding he bought, producing a teapot, two tea cups, and two saucers. It also turns out that Byakuya has a lot of jobs, which is very relatable for anyone out there who is a freelancer. Let’s hope The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies continues to shout us out in Episode 3.

While talking about Byakuya’s clothes, she decides to change and does a full magical girl transformation. It seems as though the animation for the transformation is actually viewable in-world, which means that Mira wants to film it. While fixing some clothes, Byakuya seems to suggest that her magical cat is taking all of her money.

Mira returns home to plan havoc, as is his job, and also tries to remind himself that he’s meant to be evil. To this end, he unleashes a lot of slimes onto the city, some of whom get ahold of Byakya. He ends up saving her from her fate, even though it means taking care of a monster, and he continues down his dark path of getting feelings for her and not really understanding what’s going on.

Byakya then walks her to her house and finds out her full name. The two then set up their next date, and then we see that Byakuya’s cat is smoking, drinking, and almost definitely actually fully evil. We’ll have to see what comes of that as the series goes on. Hopefully, he gets his comeuppance before too long.

And that’s the confirmed release date of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 3.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy