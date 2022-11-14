The Game Awards 2022 is coming on December 8, and you can count on it to be the same as in all the other years: lots of game reveals and trailers with some awards shoehorned in forgettably in-between. Perhaps they’ll announce some of the winners during the preshow again, with as little fanfare or respect as possible. If that somehow sounds like a highly credible awards show that you should be excited for, then you can check out the list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022 below, with God of War Ragnarok earning the most nominations with a total of 10. We’ve excluded nominations for things that aren’t actually about games, like best content creator or best esports coach, because we know our audience couldn’t care less about that.

Game Awards 2022 Nominees

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score/Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)

Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)

God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)

Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Birch – Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact (“For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.”)

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction Is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Best VR / AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Best Action / Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu (This so obviously is not a fighting game.)

Best Family Game

Best Sports / Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III



Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II



MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Most Anticipated Game (Who cares about this?)

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted (Are you serious?)

There aren’t many surprises in here. Seeing Stray nominated for Game of the Year might be a stretch, but otherwise, this feels pretty by the numbers. As is the nature of awards and probabilities, people are more likely to be outraged by what’s missing than pleased by what’s featured. Or if you put no weight in this show whatsoever, it’s merely something you can forget about as usual.

