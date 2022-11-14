The Game Awards 2022 nominees nominations video games Elden Ring God of War Ragnarok Xenoblade Chronicles 3 GOTY game of the year

The Game Awards 2022 is coming on December 8, and you can count on it to be the same as in all the other years: lots of game reveals and trailers with some awards shoehorned in forgettably in-between. Perhaps they’ll announce some of the winners during the preshow again, with as little fanfare or respect as possible. If that somehow sounds like a highly credible awards show that you should be excited for, then you can check out the list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022 below, with God of War Ragnarok earning the most nominations with a total of 10. We’ve excluded nominations for things that aren’t actually about games, like best content creator or best esports coach, because we know our audience couldn’t care less about that.

Game Awards 2022 Nominees

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Score/Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)
  • Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda)

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

  • Ashly Birch – Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage – Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact (“For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.”)

Best Ongoing Game

Best Indie Game

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Neon White
  • NORCO
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Best VR / AR Game

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Best Action / Adventure Game

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu (This so obviously is not a fighting game.)

Best Family Game

Best Sports / Racing Game

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • MultiVersus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

Most Anticipated Game (Who cares about this?)

Best Adaptation

There aren’t many surprises in here. Seeing Stray nominated for Game of the Year might be a stretch, but otherwise, this feels pretty by the numbers. As is the nature of awards and probabilities, people are more likely to be outraged by what’s missing than pleased by what’s featured. Or if you put no weight in this show whatsoever, it’s merely something you can forget about as usual.

Let us know what you think of the Game Awards 2022 nominees.

