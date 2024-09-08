Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 features wild omnimovement and tiny maps, and as such, ARs and SMGs dominate in this year’s iteration of Call Of Duty Multiplayer. However, players who prefer to play more of a support or objective-focused role can still excel with Light Machineguns. Here is the best XMG Loadout in Black Ops 6.

Best Attachments for the XMG in Black Ops 6

In Black Ops 6, the XMG is a powerful LMG with some massive flaws. It excels in getting rounds downrange, with a massive magazine, fast fire rate, and strong damage. However, the XMG really struggles with handling and mobility, as well as having some intense recoil and obstructive iron sights.

To get the most out of the XMG in Black Ops 6, the Gunfighter Wildcard is a must-have. This allows a weapon to have eight attachments equipped at a time, rather than the standard total of five. With that said, these are the best attachments for the XMG:

Prismatech Reflex: Clear, Low-Zoom Reflex Sight

Clear, Low-Zoom Reflex Sight Compensator: Muzzle Device which improves Vertical Recoil

Muzzle Device which improves Vertical Recoil Long Barrel: Improves Damage Range

Improves Damage Range Vertical Foregrip: Improves Horizontal Recoil Control

Improves Horizontal Recoil Control Fast Mag I: Improves Reload Speed as well as ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed

Improves Reload Speed as well as ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed Commando Grip: Improves ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed

Improves ADS and Sprint to Fire Speed Combat Stock: Improves Aim Walking Speed and Flinch Resistance

Improves Aim Walking Speed and Flinch Resistance Recoil Springs: Improves Vertical and Horizontal Recoil

With all these attachments equipped, the XMG becomes more accurate and more effective at range and mobile. This allows the weapon to rain fire on enemies, as any LMG should, while suffering from less recoil.

Best Full Loadout for the XMG

One of the biggest issues with the XMG, like most LMGs, is its extremely long reload time. For that reason, players should opt for a good secondary to swap to in case they get caught by an enemy when the XMG’s ammo runs dry. For the best sidearm in Black Ops 6, use the GS45 Handgun.

The best use case for an LMG in Black Ops 6 is to play as a tank and support teammates by locking down objectives and getting Intel. For that reason, players using the XMG should equip the Stim Shot to heal from damage fast, as well as the Trophy System to block incoming explosives.

Best Perks To Use With the XMG

Since the best way to use the XMG is by playing as an anchor on objectives, players should focus on using perks within the Strategist Combat Specialty. These have a priority on getting Intel and earning additional score for playing objectives. Here are the best Strategist Perks to use with the XMG in Black Ops 6:

Flak Jacket (Perk 1): Reduces incoming explosive damage.

Reduces incoming explosive damage. Dispatcher (Perk 2): Reduces Score needed to call in non-lethal Scorestreaks.

Reduces Score needed to call in non-lethal Scorestreaks. Guardian (Perk 3): Heal faster when on Objectives.

With those attachments, equipment, and Perks, this XMG Loadout is a great option for players who like to lockdown the Objective in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

For more on Black Ops 6 weapons, be sure to check out our guides for the best SVD loadout and the best SWAT 5.56 loadout.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

