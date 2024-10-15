How To Complete the ‘Spend Some Quality Time With Neighbors’ Star Path Task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With a new Disney Dreamlight Valley update comes a new Star Path. The Night Show Star Path includes a task that some players might find a bit unclear. Here’s how to check off that “Spend Some Quality Time With Neighbors” task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recommended Videos

What Does It Mean to Get Some Quality Time With Neighbors in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

I’ve got good news about this Star Path task – while the wording is confusing, the task itself is pretty straightforward! To earn your 15 tokens, all you need to do is hang out with a villager.

You can choose whichever Dreamlight Valley resident you’re trying to level up friendship with, so it’s a great two birds, one stone kind of task. If you’re trying to unlock Timon and Pumbaa, for instance, but still need to level up your friendship with Nala or Simba first, hang out with them to complete this task.

To hang out with a villager, talk to them. Then, select the “Let’s Hang Out!” dialogue option.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The villager will follow you around as you complete whichever tasks you like. Doing their set activity (indicated by the icon next to the Let’s Hang Out option) will level up friendships faster. It also earns you extra items – more gems for mining, more fish from fishing, etc. You can easily combine this Star Path objective with some Dreamlight Duties, like mining or catching fish in certain areas.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Halloween Event Dates After Fan Backlash

The Star Path task requires that you hang out with them for about 10 in-game minutes. Then, you’ll earn your points and be on to the next task.

One note – it seems that this task might be a little bit glitchy with some of the newer villagers. Players on Reddit report that hanging out with Timon and Tiana doesn’t seem to check off this task. So, if you encounter this issue when trying to earn the achievement, try hanging out with a different villager.

Once you spend 10 minutes with a pal, you should complete the Get Some Quality Time with Neighbors task in the current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path – one step closer to enough points for an in-game Loungefly Backpack.

And that’s how to complete the “Spend Some Quality Time With Neighbors” task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy