How to Summon Butterfly in Once Human

Once Human has released to pretty good fan and critical reception so far, but if there’s one area that sorely needs improvement, it’s the tutorialization. Here’s how to summon the Butterfly’s Emissary in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Syncing the Butterfly to Cradle in Once Human

You’re first introduced to the Butterfly’s Emissary in the tutorial section of Once Human, where you must deposit it into a glass case, and then sync with it. This is the most crucial step. After depositing the Butterfly into the case, interact with it again by pressing F, then click on the Sync to Cradle button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

By doing this, you’ll then be able to summon the Butterfly’s Emissary in combat.

Summoning the Butterfly in Once Human

After completing the Cradle sync process, you can then hold down the E key to issue commands to the Butterfly’s Emissary. While holding down E, use the mouse to select either Designated Traget, or Auto Attack.

The former option will direct the Butterfly to a targeted location, while the latter option will have the Butterfly fight alongside you whenever you encounter enemies. It’s worth noting that just like all other Deviants, the Butterfly’s Emissary also uses up Deviant Power while summoned. Power starts at 100, but once the gauge is completely drained, you’ll no longer be able to use it until it has charged up again.

WIth that in mind, you don’t want to keep it summoned all the time. Only save the Butterfly’s Emissary for combat situations as necessary.

And that’s how to summon the Butterfly in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our take on the best Specializations to choose, as well as how to escape Dayton Hospital and complete the Unfinished Expedition side quest.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy